Global Advanced Wound Therapy Devices Market Racing to a Heightened Growth by 2023

Overview:

The global advanced wound therapy devices market is anticipated to touch a value of USD 2,804.53 million by 2023, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). The market can showcase 6.70% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

Increasing incidence of diabetes is the primary driver of the market. Patients with diabetes have a slower healing rate and poor blood circulation which can negatively affect the immunity system. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), nearly 30.3 million in the U.S. suffer from diabetes. The advanced wound therapy devices market can expand by capitalizing on this trend and offering precise solutions.

The growing numbers of the geriatric populace will be highly beneficial to the market. This is buttressed by the estimation by the World Health Organization (WHO) which pegs the elderly populace at 1.2 billion by 2025. Furthermore, development of novel products and rapid approval by regulatory bodies is projected to propel the advanced wound therapy devices market. For instance, ConvaTec got approval for its negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) system by the U.S. FDA in 2018. The hydrofiber gels in the system lock the exudates and bacteria and offer a separate channel for the them to flow away from the wounded region.

Segmentation Analysis:

The advanced wound therapy devices market is segmented by type and end-user.

By type, negative pressure wound therapy systems accounted for 42.9% share in 2017, followed by pressure relief devices (28.2%), hyperbaric oxygen equipment (15.2%), electric stimulation devices (7.9%), and others (5.8%). Negative pressure wound therapy systems can attain revenue close to USD 1,217.41 million by 2023 at 6.91% CAGR over the forecast period. But pressure relief devices are projected to experience the highest CAGR of 7.03% during the assessment period to accrue close to USD 805.35 million by 2023.

Among end-users, hospitals & clinics accounted for 73.7% share in 2017, followed by home care settings (14.5%), and others (11.8%). Hospitals & clinics can register close to 6.95% CAGR during the forecast period to generate close to USD 2,095.66 million by 2023. On the other hand, the home care settings segment is expected to exhibit 6.78% CAGR to touch a size of USD 408.50 million by the end of the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the advanced wound therapy devices market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Americas, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas are anticipated to reign as the leading region of the market owing to a mix of attractive reimbursement schemes, numerous treatment options, and prevalence of diabetes and chronic wounds. The region can accumulate close to USD 993.07 million by 2023 at 6.11% CAGR over the forecast period.

The European region is touted to register a notable growth rate owing to awareness of chronic wounds, rise in government initiatives, and awareness among healthcare providers. Presence of reputed companies such as Lohmann & Rauscher and technological advances of products can drive the regional advanced wound therapy devices market growth. The region can accrue close to USD 924.85 million by 2023 at 7.02% CAGR over the forecast period.

The APAC region is expected to be extremely lucrative for the advanced wound therapy devices market. This can be credited to high number of burn injury cases and awareness of NPWT devices. It can attain a size of USD 676.27 million by 2023 at 7.16% CAGR over the assessment period.

Competitive Analysis:

Notable player names in the advanced wound therapy devices market are Cardinal Health (U.S.), ConvaTec Inc. (U.K.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Medela AG (Switzerland), Sechrist (U.S.), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Perry Baromedical (U.S.), and KCI Licensing, Inc. (U.S.).

