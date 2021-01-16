Surgical Stents Market is Expected to Exhibit a Strong CAGR during forecast period upto 2023

Market scenario:

The stent is a small, flexible metal or plastic tube that are inserted into the vessels or duct to keep the passageway open. Different types of materials like metal, standard polymer, and biodegradable polymer are used for the preparation of the surgical stents. According to the WHO (2015), more than 35% of the total global population was suffering from major or minor cardiovascular complications; and in 2014, globally 39% of adults aged 18 years and over were overweight whereas, 13% were obese. Thus, increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity have increased the risk of urinary tract failure. Major driving factors for the growth of the market: Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising diabetic & obese population and rapid development in the technology. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing geriatric population, and changing lifestyle have fueled the growth of the market. However, higher cost of surgeries and risk of infection may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period 2017-2013.

Key Players for Global Surgical Stents Market

Some of the major key player for the market are STI Laser Industries, Ltd (Israel), ELLA – CS, s.r.o. (Czech Republic), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Laserage Technology corporation (US), amg International GmbH (Germany), Abbott (US), Angiocare (Netherlands), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Elixir Medical Corporation (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic (US), Amaranth Medical, Inc (US), Arterial Remodeling Technologies (US).

Segmentation

The global surgical stents market is segmented into types, type of materials, application, and end users. On the basis of types, the global surgical stents market is segmented: cardiac stents, urinary stents, biliary stents, esophageal stents, prostatic stents and other. Cardiac stents are further segmented: self-expanding stents, balloon expanding stents, bio-engineered stents, dual therapy stents, artery stents, drug eluting stents and other. U

rinary stents are further segmented: open end stents, double pigtail stents, closed end stents and multi loop stents. On the basis of materials, the market is segmented: metal, standard polymer, and biodegradable polymer. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into cardiac diseases, urinary tract diseases, and others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

America dominates the global surgical stents market owing to an enormous number of the patient suffering from cardiac and renal diseases. Additionally, well-developed healthcare sector and higher healthcare expenditure have supported the growth of the market in this region. Europe accounts for the second largest market followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global surgical stents market due to the presence of huge patient population base and rapidly developing economies.

The report for the global surgical stents market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

