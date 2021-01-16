Hospital Furniture Market – Factors Driving Growth Post 2023

Market scenario:

Hospital furniture is the most important part of the hospitals. This comprises of all the essential aspects used in the hospital either by physician, staff or patient. Many of the hospitals develop their furniture to attract the patients. The major factors responsible for the growth of global hospital furniture market is increasing number of hospitals and clinics across the globe. Increasing prevalence of different chronic diseases and increasing expectation of the patients toward the hospital infrastructure had also contributed in growth of the market. Continuous development in technology and introduction innovative furniture such as eye surgery chair and advance hospital stretchers has provided fuel for the growth of the market. Whereas, high cost and need of long life furniture has hampered the growth of the market.

Key players for global hospital furniture market

Stryker Corporation (US), Bio Medical Solutions (India), KI (US), GPC Medical (India), Anetic Aid Limited (UK), DRE INC (US), Bristol Maid Hospital Metalcraft (UK), The Brewer Company (US), GPC Medical Ltd (India), Chang Gung Medical Technology (China), Hill-Rom (US), Narang Medical (India), Beaver Healthcare Equipment (UK), Renray Healthcare Ltd. (UK), Moore Medical LLC (US), Beaver Healthcare Equipment (UK).

Segmentation

Global hospital furniture market is segmented on the basis of type, into bedside tables, OT table, instrument stands, stretchers, hospital beds, chairs, scrub sinks, waste container, trolley and others. On the basis of application, they are segmented into physician furniture, patient’s furniture and staff’s furniture. Physician furniture is sub segmented into examination table, surgery chair and other. Patient furniture is sub segmented into stretchers, bedside table and other and staff’s furniture is further segmented into stands and other. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic centres, clinics and others.

Regional analysis

On regional basis, America accounts for the largest market for the global hospital furniture due to high healthcare expenditure and increasing demand for better infrastructure and furniture by people. Europe and Asia Pacific share nearly similar amount of market but Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. The growth of Asia Pacific market is due to presence of rapidly developing economies. Whereas, middle East and Africa has the lowest market for hospital furniture.

The report for global hospital furniture market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

