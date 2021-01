Clinical Nutrition Market Ready for a Record-Breaking growth by 2027

Market scenario:

With the increasing aged population, the clinical nutrition spends are estimated to increase in the future. Due to the weak digestive framework at an old age, it becomes difficult for human body to digest all the required nutrients, rom food. Among aged population, the loss of appetite is considered a major issue; due to which, the elderly population does not get necessary amount of nutrients.

Therefore to get sufficient supplements, the confidence of the aged population towards clinical nutrition support, is growing. The global clinical nutrition market is going up because of high birth rate, raise in the number of victims receiving malnutrition treatment, and high number of premature births.

Key players in the Clinical Nutrition Market:

Abbott (U.S.), AYMES Nutrition International Ltd. (U.K), NeoMed (U.S.), Baxter International (U.S.), Danone (France), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (U.S.), Nestlé Health Science (Switzerland), Nutricia Advanced Clinical nutrition (Netherland), Primus Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Inc., Solace Nutrition (U.K) and others. The major players focus on the development of products useful for particular segment such as nutritional products for adults, children and geriatric population. The major players focus on the development of products useful for particular segment such as nutritional products for adults, children and geriatric population.

Key Developments:

Strategic approaches adopted help the major players in the market to sustain their growth and develop their business in various geographical areas across the globe. Agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches are various strategies followed by the key players. This help the companies to reach untapped markets in developing nations of the worlds, thus reducing the supply demand gap. The companies develop number of nutritional products for patients, addressing their according to the disease condition.

Danone:

Danone is a French multinational food-products company in France. The company introduced, SYNEO which is the first and only hypoallergenic formula containing prebiotics as well as probiotics for the infants suffering from cow’s milk allergy, multiple food allergies, and related gastrointestinal conditions.

Nestlé Health Science:

In October, 2015, Nestlé Health Science has announced its collaboration with GE Healthcare to improve nutrition monitoring for critically-ill patients. RESOURCE, BOOST, PRONOURISH are some of the major product of the company.

Nestlé Health Science has acquired Vitaflo headquartered in UK to establish a foothold in the fast-growing market for uniquely formulated products. It has 2nd largest market in US and 1st in Canada.

In 2015, Nestlé Health Science acquired Phagenesis, a UK-based company developing Phagenyx, an innovative pharyngeal electrical stimulation device to treat dysphagia.

In July, 2015: Nestlé Health Science signed with Seres Therapeutics’ novel class of microbiome therapeutics (Ecobiotics) an exclusive agreement outside the United States and Canada for in the fields of Clostridium difficile infections and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

Abbott Nutrition:

Abbott manufactures, and sales enormous clinical nutrition products for adult, infant & new mother, infant & new mother, sports & active living, and therapeutic use. The company supplies these nutrition products under various brand names such as Similac, PediaSure, Pedialyte, Ensure, ZonePerfec, EAS, and Glucerna. The company focuses on healthy diabetes, malnutrition, and heart health.

June, 2016: Abbott launched new EAS Protein Shakes, Powders and Bars especially for the Athletes with an aim of fuelling their Lifestyles, improving strength, and enhance their performance. The company strives to provide clinically proven nutrition for health-conscious individuals and athletes at every stage of their development, from beginner to professional.

April, 2016: Abbott Launched EAS Myoplex Sports Nutrition Line for designed for performance. The product form new line are Myoplex Pre-Workout, Myoplex BCAA + Electrolytes, Myoplex Protein Blend, and Myoplex Micellar Casein.

Research in Clinical Nutrition by Key Players:

Abbott: A research carried out by University of Illinois and Abbott at the Centre for Nutrition, Learning and Memory discovered that children with higher lutein levels in the eye tend to do better on tests of cognition and academic achievement. This help Abbot to understand the role of nutrition on childhood cognition, which will further help the company to develop product providing maximum benefits children enhancing their cognitive abilities.

Therefore, the market is driven by availability of numerous nutritional products, strategic approaches, and geographical expansion by key players.

