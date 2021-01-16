Europe CBCT Dental Imaging Market Estimated to Witness a Staggering Growth by 2023

Europe CBCT Dental Imaging Market- Overview

Over the past few years in the field of dentistry, radiographic imaging has evolved from a conventional two-dimensional technique to a three-dimensional modality. Cone beam computerized tomography (CBCT) has been referred as the gold standard for diagnostic maxillofacial imaging. There have been an increasing references in the dental literature towards the utility of CBCT in clinical dental practice. Dental cone beam computed tomography (CT) is a distinctive type of X-ray machine used in circumstances where regular dental or facial X-rays are not sufficient. This type of computed tomography scanner uses a special type of technology to produce three dimensional (3-D) images of oral structures, soft tissues, nerve paths, and bones in the craniofacial region in a single scan.

ALSO READ : https://members.webs.com/manageapp/blog/show/49632727-europe-cbct-dental-imaging-market-foreseen-to-draw-a-promising-growth-by-2023

The technology is used to produce three dimensional (3-D) images of the teeth, soft tissues, nerve pathways, and bones in a single scan. The CBCT dental imaging industry is growing rapidly. Increasing funding for research is leading to new and innovative device development that is driving the market growth. Rapid adoption of advanced devices by dental professionals for accurate and effective diagnosis is also important for the market growth. The use of 3D radiographic imaging in orthodontics is growing rapidly which has fuelled the market demand. Changing technology and healthcare practices also play major role in the growth of this market. Some other factors include growing aging population, rising awareness, investment made by hospitals for technology up gradation, increasing cases of gum diseases and sport injuries that are spurring the market growth.

Europe CBCT Dental Imaging market is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~ 11.41% during the forecast period till 2023. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the Europe CBCT Dental Imaging market is expected to gain eminence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a steady growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a constant CAGR during the anticipated period (2017–2023).

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@deppgaikwad1/OpidItZyI

Europe CBCT Dental Imaging Market – Competitive Analysis

The market for CBCT Dental Imaging is characterised by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global market of CBCT Dental Imaging appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. Major players are increasingly expanding their footprint in the emerging nations, making it putting pressure on the regional players, especially in terms of features such as type, product portfolios, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The key players in the industry are adopting to compete with one another directly and indirectly with other ecosystem players. The established companies are busy in acquiring companies and entering into partnership with other ecosystem players. The Market Entropy activities in this market includes Mergers & Acquisitions, Collaboration & Expansion, Product Development and Launch and Others.

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/11/hepatitis-c-drugs-market-size-share-2020-industry-growth-swot-analysis-top-company-profile-regional-revenue.html

Since, the market started gaining attraction; companies across the globe have been striving hard to bring about innovations in 3D radiographic imaging devices and services, depending upon the demand of the consumers. In light of this trend, the market is gaining considerable momentum through the opportunities for personalization and customization which the new entrants have to offer.

For instance, in March 2015; KaVo consistently developing its product 3D eXam DVT platform. The system is equipped with all necessary functions for the production of 3D images of superior quality. The KaVo 3D eXam+ was specially developed for volume tomography and meets the highest requirements for 3D diagnostics.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/medical-billing-outsourcing-market-overview-dynamics-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-by-2023-2021-01-06

Increasing mergers and acquisitions has also supported the growth of the market. Such as in February 2016, DENTSPLY International Inc. and Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. proclaim completion of remaining regulatory milestones for proposed merger.

Therefore, the growing key business strategies will help the key competitors to expand their presence in various parts of the Europe region for their competitive products and will has spurred the growth of the market.

https://thedailychronicle.in/