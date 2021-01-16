Global Tularemia Market is Expected to Experience Immense Growth to 2023

Market scenario

Tularemia or rabbit fever or deer fly fever is a rare infectious disease caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis, which affects skin, eyes, lymph nodes and lungs. Tularemia is transmitted from animals such as rodents, rabbits, and hares to human. It can also affect sheep, birds, dogs, cats, etc. The routes of acquiring infection are direct exposure to the bacteria, airborne infections, insect bites, and bite of an infected animal. Tularemia is highly contagious and had been used as a biological weapon by many countries such as United States of America and Soviet Union. Ulceroglandular tularemia is the most common form of Tularemia. Tularemia symptoms include swollen and painful lymph glands, fever, chills, headache, fatigue, eye swelling, pain and light sensitivity, diarrhea, pneumonia etc. If it left untreated, it will cause serious complications such as enlarged spleen, enlarged liver, infection around the brain and spinal cord, irritation around the heart (pericarditis), bone infection etc. and may lead to the death.

ALSO READ : https://members.webs.com/manageapp/blog/show/49632683-tularemia-2020-global-market-key-players-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023

Factors favouring the spread of Tularemia infection are tick bites, exposure to sick or dead animals, especially, wild game. Travel to certain regions such as Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma can also cause Tularemia infection because of the concentration of ticks in those areas. Tick bite is the leading cause for an occurrence of large number of cases.Laboratory workers working with tularemia are at risk of airborne infection due to greater chances of exposure to the pathogen. Tularemia infection can also be airborne during gardening, construction or other activities, which may lead to pneumonic tularemia. Tularemia is also contracted by eating undercooked meat of an infected animal or drinking contaminated water. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overall mortality of Tularemia is less than 2% but ranges up to 24% depending on the strain.

The global Tularemia market is expected to reach US$ 200 million by 2023, and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 3.2 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Sources: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mayo Clinic, MRFR Analysis

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@deppgaikwad1/wVLRjMI0wH

Intended Audience

Global Tularemia manufacturers & suppliers

Research and development (R&D) companies

Hospitals and clinics

Academic institutes and universities

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/11/medical-case-management-market-report-size-2020-technology-development-demand-overview-industry-growth-rate-company-profile-share-analysis.html

Segments

The global Tularemia market has been segmented on the basis of types, diagnosis, drugs, and end users.

Based on types, the market has been segmented as the ulceroglandular tularemia, glandular tularemia, oculoglandular tularemia, oropharyngeal tularemia, pneumonic tularemia, and others.

Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented as microscopy, immunochemistry, and others.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/medical-carts-market-overview-type-and-applications-trends-industry-analysis-forecast-2017-2023-2021-01-06

Based on the drugs, the market has been segmented as streptomycin, gentamicin, doxycycline, ciprofloxacin and others.

Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, academic and research centers, and others.

Regional analysis

The Americas accounts for the significant market share owing to extensive use of medications and high expenditure on the health care. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new technology and drugs in the US drives the global Tularemia market. However the presence and concentration of Tularemia in the US regions, for instance, Arkansas, Missouri, Dakota, Oklahoma, etc. are the leading cause for the dominance of US in the global Tularemia market. Europe is the second largest market in the globe due to a high disposable income and rising awareness about the disease.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly and China and India are likely to lead the market due to unmet needs during the forecast period.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE drive the Middle East & African market. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare development. However Africa is also a region of high endemic and untreated cases of Tularemia.

Key Players in the Global Tularemia Market

Some of key players profiled in the report are Nicholas Piramal, Alkem, Glaxo Smithkline, Bayer AG, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Cipla Inc., Zydus Cadila, Dr. Reddy’s Lab, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Lupin Limited, pfizer Inc. and others.

The report for Global Tularemia market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

https://thedailychronicle.in/