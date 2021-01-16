Dental Wax Market Estimated to Witness a Staggering Growth by 2023

Market scenario

Dental wax is a mixture of different type of waxes with synthetic additives, used in dentistry for casting, sizing and mapping of structures and jaw relations, laboratory work and as lubricants to relieve friction associated with braces and other dental implants. Dental wax is an opaque hydrophobic material, mostly produced from petroleum and vegetable sources, which softens on being pressed or heated. Self-setting dental waxes are used for the purpose of mapping dental structures during the manufacturing of dental caps and custom sized implants. Softer dental waxes are used to relieve discomfort caused by orthodontic implants such as braces, wires, etc. They also relieve from irritation caused by rubbing of the brace or tooth arch wire against the cheek. Synthetic materials such as silicon based waxes have however encroached on the natural sources. A variety of additives are added to modify their physical properties to make them suitable for their intended use. The important properties of dental waxes are their melting point, flow properties etc. Melting range, and flow improve the product characteristics which causes the market to rise due to increased demand.

Increasing use of dental fixtures and treatments, rising awareness of dental diseases, increasing penetration of dentistry in the healthcare setup of many countries, rising use of dental implants drive the growth of the market. Additionally, positive influence of media and fashion industry on rising dental aesthetics demand and increasing awareness adding fuel to the dental orthodontic wax market.

Various disadvantages, for instance, discomfort due to hydrophobic nature and reduction in mouth movements are likely to affect market negatively. Furthermore, dental wax extend the healing time due to their tissue softening effect and hinder the natural hardening tissue process, which, in turn, may hamper the demand for the dental wax over the review period.

The global dental waxes market is expected to reach US$ 1.2 billion by 2023, and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 5.2 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players in the Global Dental Wax Market

Some of key players profiled in the report are Kerr Corporation, Pyrax Polymars, C.J. Robinson Company, Inc., Metrodent Ltd., DWS Systems , Bilkim Ltd. Co., Carmel Industries, Solstice T&I, Bracon Dental and others. Segments

The global dental wax market has been segmented on the basis of sources, applications, and end users.

Based on source, the market has been segmented as the mineral wax, animal wax, plant wax and synthetic wax. The synthetic wax is further sub-segmented into polyethylene, hydrocarbon, and others.

Based on the applications, the market has been segmented as pattern wax, processing wax, impression wax, healing wax and others. The pattern wax is sub-segmented into lay wax, casting wax, base plate wax and others. The processing wax is sub-segmented into lay wax, sticky wax, boxing wax, and others. The impression wax is sub-segmented into corrective wax, bite plate wax, healing wax, and others.

Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as dentist clinics, academic and research centers and others.

Regional analysis

The Americas accounts for the significant market share owing to extensive use of medications and high expenditure on the health care. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new technology and drugs in the US drives the global dental wax market. Also, the concentration of the major dental product manufacturers in the developed countries of this region is adding fuel to the market.

Europe is the second largest market in the globe due to a high disposable income and rising awareness about the dental treatment.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly and China and India are likely to lead the market due to unmet needs during the forecast period.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE drive the Middle East & African market. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare development.

The report for Global dental wax market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

