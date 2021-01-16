Grand Mal Seizure 2020 Global Market Key Players, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Epilepsy is a group of neurological disorders characterized by brief, involuntary episodes of vigorous shaking of a part or complete body, which may cause loss or disturbance of consciousness. About 24 million people around the globe in 2015 had epilepsy and grand mal seizures was the most common among the patients. Grand mal seizures or tonic/clonic seizures are a type of generalized seizures, which affect the entire brain and are the most common type of epileptic seizures. The factors causing grand mal seizures are-neurotransmitter imbalances-which are also influenced by fatigue, lack of sleep, hypertension, stress, intense lighting, rapid motion, blood sugar level, anxiety, etc.

The grand mal seizures market will respond very positively for any novel acting drug molecules due to poor efficacy and efficiency of the available drugs. The Gamma Aminobutyric Acid Modulators and ion channel blockers hold the largest market share but the sizeable segment of patients respond very poorly to these drugs. The market for grand mal seizures also undergoes from the high cost of clinical trials and extensive post market surveillance. Most of the drugs also have very similar mechanism of action, which assures the introduction of novel drugs with a different mechanism of action, will acquire maximum share, and achieve leading position at minimum marketing cost. The support for drug research and awareness created by the social and government bodies is also expected to help the global grand mal seizures market.

A significant growth in sensitivity towards patient safety and regulatory compliance may hamper the market growth, especially, in the US. Furthermore, due to rising stringency of FDA such as pre-market approval and focus on evidence for efficacy, efficiency as well as patient safety may slow the growth of the market.

Global Grand Mal Seizure Market Players

Key players profiled in the report are Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., UCB Celltech, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Shire Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 80 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global Grand mal seizure market” Research Report – Forecast till 2023.

Segmentation

The global grand mal seizure market has been segmented on the basis of drug generation, drug class, surgery, diagnosis, and end users. Based on drug generation, the market has been segmented as first generation, second generation, and third generation. Based on the drug class, the market has been segmented as barbiturates, hydantoin, cyclic gaba analogues, phenyltriazine, iminostilbenes, aliphatic carboxylic acid, benzodiazepines, and others. Based on the surgery, the market has been segmented as resective surgery, multiple subpial transection, hemispherectomy, corpus callosotomy, and others. Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented as electroencephalogram (EEG), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), blood tests, and others. Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals, neurological centers, academic and research center, and others.

