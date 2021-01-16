MEA Hypertension Drugs Market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth by 2022

Market Scenario:

Hypertension or high blood pressure is the condition when blood pressure increases to the unhealthy level. Hypertension is very harmful and it can lead to stroke, heart failure, heart attack and kidney diseases. The main purpose of anti-hypertension drug is to lower and control high blood pressure to protect organs like brain, heart, kidneys. Hypertension affects four out of ten adults in Middle East and Africa region. Over 1.5 million deaths occurs due to hypertension in Middle East and Africa. Countries in Middle East and Africa bear a heavy burden from hypertension diagnosis and treatment. Huge funding in R&D and various initiatives by government are driving the growth for Hypertension Drugs Market in Middle East and Africa. Middle-East and Africa Hypertension Drugs Market is growing moderately. The market is growing at the CAGR of 3.1% and expected to reach to US$ 5.31 billion by 2022.

ALSO READ : https://members.webs.com/manageapp/blog/show/49632121-mea-hypertension-drugs-market-a-market-with-high-cagr-and-return-on-investment-by-2022

Segments:

Middle-East and Africa Hypertension Drugs Market classification has been segmented on the basis of type which comprise Thiazide diuretics, Beta blockers, Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, Angiotensin II receptor blockers, Calcium channel blockers, Renin inhibitors, Alpha blockers, Alpha-beta blockers, Central-acting agents, Vasodilators, Aldosterone antagonists, and others.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@deppgaikwad1/Cgyg2Sqzi

Regional Analysis of Middle-East and Africa Hypertension Drugs Market:

Considering the Middle-East and Africa Hypertension Drugs Market scenario, UAE region is believed to be the largest market for Middle-East and Africa Hypertension Drugs. Moreover Saudi Arabia market is also growing and second largest market for Hypertension Drugs. On the other hand, Egypt market is expected to grow at the steady pace in the Middle-East and Africa Hypertension Drugs during the forecasted period. Rest of the Middle East and Africa region is likely to have a limited but steady growth in the market.

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/11/autism-spectrum-disorder-asd-market-size-2020-worldwide-overview-by-top-vendors-revenue-future-trend-major-manufacturers-covid-19-pandemic-impact-regional-outlook-forecast-to-2023.html

Key Players for Middle-East and Africa Hypertension Drugs Market:

Some of the key players in this market are: Abbott (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Novartis (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline plc.(UK), AstraZeneca (UK), Bayer AG (Germany), Pfizer Inc.(US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Gilead (US)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/polyethylene-market-size-global-industry-share-key-findings-growth-by-application-research-deployment-revenue-production-value-till-2025-2021-01-06

The report for Middle-East and Africa Hypertension Drugs Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions

https://thedailychronicle.in/