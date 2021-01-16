Hepatitis C Drugs Market Estimated to Witness a Staggering Growth by 2022

Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has released a new report on the global hepatitis C treatment market. The report provides a complete overview of the market’s historical statistics and growth trajectory, in addition to elaborating on the market’s present statistics and providing detailed projections regarding the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022. The global hepatitis C drugs market is expected to exhibit a steady 3.3% CAGR over the forecast period, rising from a valuation of USD 18.7 billion in 2015 to USD 22.7 billion by 2022.

ALSO READ : https://members.webs.com/manageapp/blog/show/49536678-hepatitis-c-drugs-market-foreseen-to-draw-a-promising-growth-by-2022

The slow CAGR of the global hepatitis C drugs market is due to the steady drop in the number of patients of hepatitis C in developed regions and the increasing prospects of the unorganized herbal medicine industry in emerging regions.

Thanks to consistent healthcare advancement initiatives and awareness efforts, the prevalence of hepatitis C has fallen in developed countries over the years and could in fact dip into negatives over the coming years due to the widespread availability of medication and widespread awareness about the disease. The improving sanitation levels in developed countries have been vital for the drop in the prevalence of hepatitis C, as it has reduced the likelihood of the respective pathogens breeding in large amounts. The increasing awareness about hygiene and disease prevention in countries such as the U.S., Canada, the UK, France, and Germany is likely to further reduce the prevalence of hepatitis C over the coming years, restraining the growth of the hepatitis C drugs market in developed economies.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@deppgaikwad1/Bp4t8NfH3

In emerging regions such as Asia Pacific, hepatitis C is considerably prevalent. However, the disease is often treated with herbal remedies, which are available more easily and much cheaper than conventional medicine. This is likely to be a major restraint for the hepatitis C drugs market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global hepatitis C drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class, medicine system, route of administration, end user, and region.

The global hepatitis C drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class into anti-viral drugs, immuno-modulators, and others.

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/11/veterinary-pain-management-market-2020-global-rising-cagr-of-6-46trends-segments-application-share-size-and-analysis-to-forecast-by-2027.html

On the basis of medicine system, the global hepatitis C drugs market is segmented into allopathic medicine, alternative medicine, and others.

On the basis of route of administration, the hepatitis C drugs market is segmented into oral, injectable, and others. Oral administration held the dominant share in the global hepatitis C drugs market in 2015 and is likely to remain the leading revenue generator over the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and private.

Regional Analysis:

The global hepatitis C drugs market is segmented by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas is likely to retain the dominant share in the global hepatitis C drugs market over the forecast period, followed by Europe, due to the widespread availability of advanced medication in the region. Due to the drop in the prevalence of the disease, the hepatitis C drugs market in North America and Europe is likely to remain stable or even reduce in size over the forecast period.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/organic-soymeal-market-global-industry-key-players-size-share-trends-business-opportunity-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2022-2021-01-06

The hepatitis C drugs market is likely to exhibit promising growth prospects in emerging regions such as China and India over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of the disease in these regions, allied to the growing awareness about the prevention and treatment of the disease, is likely to drive the hepatitis C drugs market over the forecast period. Growth of the healthcare sector in countries such as India, China, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore is likely to be vital for the global hepatitis C drugs market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global hepatitis C drugs market include Gilead Sciences Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GSK, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., and AbbVie Inc.

Industry Updates:

In February 2019, Indiana’s federal court enabled Medicaid recipients to receive direct-acting antiviral medications sooner.

https://thedailychronicle.in/