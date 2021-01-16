Global Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Drugs Market Research Report 2020

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Drugs Market Information, by Drug Class (Quinolones, Aminoglycosides, β-lactam, Azoles and others), by Clinical Indications (Urethritis, Cystitis, Pyelonephritis) and End User (Hospitals and Self-administered) – Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights :

Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 50 % of women have UTI at some point in their lives resulting in more than million hospitalizations per year. WHO estimates the cost of UTI infections to be annually greater than billion. It has further been stated that chances of boys being diagnosed with UTI is 1% while chances of girls being diagnosed with UTI is 3 to 8%. The Middle East and Africa UTI drugs market is growing due to factors such as catheter associated UTI, hospital borne infections (nosocomial infections), child birth, old age, obesity, growing health awareness especially about women health etc. On the other hand market constraints includes excellent efficacy of present antibiotics specially

Read More Reports from our Database :

URL 1 http://healthcaremarketresearchreports.over-blog.com/2020/07/urinary-tract-infection-uti-market-growth-factors-market-drivers-segmentations-key-players-analysis-forecast-by-2022.html

URL 2 https://awesomesagar000777.tumblr.com/post/624891600704880640/urinary-tract-infectionuti-market-detailed

URL 3 http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fermentation-ingredients-market-2021-global-size-trends-share-competitive-landscape-analysis-with-regional-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-05

URL 4 https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/17/1805689/0/en/Plant-based-Beverages-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-388-42-Billion-by-2023-at-8-5-CAGR-Growing-Popularity-of-Veganism-Driving-Plant-based-Beverages-Industry.html

URL 5 https://www.medgadget.com/2020/11/patient-monitoring-devices-market-trends-analysis-sales-statistics-leading-players-future-growth-covid-19-impact-and-size-estimation-by-2022.html

quinolones, growing drug resistance, unmet clinical needs, increasing incidence of chronic diseases etc. However, the rise of drug resistance has created the need for novel acting antibiotic. The future of UTI treatment seems to be development of biologics with greater market development especially with respect to poorly growing African market. The loss of patents, weakening developed pipelines and poor expenditure on health in African region had further constrained the market growth.

The Middle East and Africa UTI drugs market has been segmented into drug class which includes quinolones, aminoglycosides, β-lactam, azoles and others. Among all these drug classes quinolones have the largest market value due to their broad variety and excellent efficacy. The share of aminoglycosides have been reduced by a small margin as this drug is resistance. Thus the current trend in UTI treatment is combined drug regimen. The market threat includes a form of substandard, counterfeit and spurious drugs have emerged. However it has to be noted that a huge unmet need exists for these drugs in the Middle East and African region.

Key Players:

Major participants of this market are: Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and others.

Middle East and Africa UTI Drugs market:

The Middle East and Africa UTI drugs market has been evaluated to be growing market and is expected that the market will grow moderately in the future. The Middle East and Africa UTI drugs market is expected to grow with the CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period. The growth will primary be led by unmet medical needs and rising incomes of the population.

Regional Analysis:

Depending on geographic region, UTI drugs market is segmented into following countries: UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman; UAE is the largest market followed by Egypt. However the future market will be led by poorly developed parts of Africa due to large unmet needs.

Market Segmentation:

Middle East and African UTI drugs market has been segmented on the basis of drug class which comprises of quinolones, aminoglycosides, β-lactam, azoles and others. On the basis of clinical Indications the market is segmented into urethritis, cystitis and pyelonephritis. On the basis of end users, market is segmented into hospitals and self-administered.

https://thedailychronicle.in/