Global Immunotherapy Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2023

Immunotherapy is a way of treatment that boosts the body’s natural defense to fight cancer and other diseases. Immunotherapy has proven to be an effective way for the treatment of cancer as it has better chances of successfully fighting cancer and protect patients from the disease for a longer period.

Increasing demand for targeted therapies over traditional therapies is augmenting the need for immunotherapy globally. Drugs such as Thalidomide, Lenalidomide, and Pomalidomide, were the treatment options available in the last few years. Introduction of immunomodulatory drugs, such as monoclonal antibodies and HDCA inhibitors, designed to target receptors for myeloma, is expected to initiate newer trends in the market.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3672062-global-immunotherapy-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Cancer immunotherapies is widely being adopted due to the drawbacks associated with chemotherapy such as organ failure, recurrence of cancer and other side effects. Increasing support by various governments to develop cancer immunotherapies will benefit in the growth of this market. After the approval of Blincyto (blinatumomab) by Amgen, a bispecific antibody that targets B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia has fuelled the development of monoclonal antibodies as effective immunotherapeutic options. Increasing investments in R&D pertaining to the use of monoclonal bodies as naked antigen-binding antibodies, conjugated monoclonal antibodies, and bispecific antibodies have resulted in the discovery of new therapeutic options for cancer treatment.

ALSO READ:https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/11/global-immunotherapy-market-2020-industry-analysis-size-share-key-players-applications-strategies-and-forecast-to-2026/

However, the high cost of this drugs and stringent regulatory policies in some regions are restraining market growth. The market for immunotherapy will show significant growth in near future owing to the introduction of new immunotherapeutic options, such as immunomodulators and CAR-T cell therapy that are in the pipeline and being evaluated for their effectiveness in treating cancer. Additionally, increase in a number of approvals for new immunotherapeutic drugs such as Opdivo, Keytruda, and Tecentriq approved for lung tumors are augmenting the growth of the market and are prescribed in cases of reoccurrence of tumor post-chemotherapy.

ALSO READ:https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/08/water-heater-market-segmentation-parameters-and-prospects-2020-to-2026-market-research-report/

The immunotherapy market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into monoclonal antibodies, cancer vaccines, autoimmune checkpoint inhibitors, interleukins and interferon (cytokinins), Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), adoptive cell therapy and other non-specific immunotherapies. Monoclonal antibodies are one of the significant markets owing to the rising investments on R&D of monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies for cancer treatment have opened new opportunities for revenue generation for companies that provide oncology therapeutics. Checkpoint inhibitors are used as an initial treatment in patients suffering from an advanced lung tumor. On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers and others.

The global immunotherapy market is studied on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America is dominating the market for immunotherapy owing to the high penetration of the drugs in the market and greater adoption of immunotherapy drugs due to the high prevalence of cancer. Additionally, factors such as the high affordability of therapies due to the presence of well-structured reimbursement plans are the factors for the preferable market growth in this region. Europe is the second largest market for immunotherapy drugs owing to the greater expenditure on healthcare and the presence of pharmaceutical companies in the region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for immunotherapy drugs due to the increasing adoption of newer forms of therapy for cancer treatment.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ai-in-healthcare-market-2020-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-04

The companies contributing to the growth of global immunotherapy market are Advaxis, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC, Aduro Biotech, Inc., Bristol Myer Squibb and Company, Ziopharm Oncology Inc. and so on. In August 2017, US regulators approved a drug made by Novartis and marketed as Kymriah, the first cancer drug that uses a patient’s own cells to fight cancer. It is a super expensive and is priced at $475,000. Kymriah is an intravenous treatment patient to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia, the most common type of childhood cancer in the US.

Research methodology

The market study of the global immunotherapy market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-champagne-market-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-forecasts-2026-2020-12-14

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

• An authentic database such as the Immunotherapy Foundation, American Cancer Society and so on.

• Company websites and their product/ services catalog.

The report is intended for biotechnology and life science companies, research institutes and government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, growth opportunity in the market and product types. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

THE REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of global immunotherapy market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with analyst insights & key market trends.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global immunotherapy market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global immunotherapy market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Broad profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. Advaxis, Inc.

2. AbbVie, Inc.

3. AstraZeneca PLC

4. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC

5. Aduro Biotech, Inc.

6. Agenus, Inc.

7. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

8. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

9. Bristol Myer Squibb, Co.

10. Bluebird Bio, Inc.

11. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

12. CytomX Therapeutics

13. Gilead Science Inc.

14. Incyte Corporation

15. Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

16. Juno Therapeutics, Inc.

17. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

18. Novartis International AG

19. Merck & Co., Inc.

20. Xencor, Inc.

21. MacroGenics, Inc.

22. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tumor-ablation-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-06

https://thedailychronicle.in/