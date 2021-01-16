Global Gallstone Market Research Report 2020

Future Drivers and Restraints Impacting the Market
Meanwhile, complications such as infection, bleeding, bile leakage, bile duct injury, deep vein thrombosis, post-cholecystectomy, and pain during the surgery along with asymptomatic nature of gallstones are predicted to slow down the market growth over the assessment period.
Global Gallstone Market Industry Segmentation
The market has been segmented into bilirubin, cholesterol stones, concentrated bile, and others based on cause. The most common type is the cholesterol gallstone which appears in yellow and is mainly composed of undissolved cholesterols. According to World Gastroenterology Organisation, more than 85 % gallstones are cholesterol stones in developed countries, among which around 20 million people in the US suffer from gallstones.
Different diagnostic procedures covered in the market include abdominal CT scan, ultrasound, blood tests, gallbladder radionuclide scan, and others. The ultrasound is the most commonly used diagnostic procedure for gallstone diseases. With this procedure, even the smallest gallstones can be detected.
The market has also been segmented into laparoscopic cholecystectomy, open cholecystectomy, medications, and others based on treatment.
North America Estimated to Hold the Largest Share
North America has been estimated to hold the largest share due to the presence of huge patient population suffering from gallbladder disease. High spending on healthcare along with a well-developed healthcare sector has contributed to the global market positively.
Europe holds the second largest position owing to the increased government for research and development. The UK, Germany, and France are the major contributors in this region. Ultrasound studies revealed an incidence of 0.63/100 persons per year and a prevalence of 9 to 21% in the European region, asserts World Gastroenterology Organisation.Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase the fastest growth rate due to the presence of huge patient population, improved healthcare infrastructure, and raising awareness associated with gallbladder diseases. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa account for the lowest market share in the Gallstone Market Industry globally.
The prominent players operating the growth of the market comprise NovaTract Surgical LLC (California), Sklar Surgical Instruments (US), Olympus America Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (California), Fortimedix Surgical, Levita Magnetics (California), Simulab Corporation (US), and others.