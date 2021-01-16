Global Capnography Market Research Report 2020

Capnography Market Research Report: Information by Type (Capnograph and Disposable), by Devices (Handheld and Others), by Application (Procedural Sedation, Critical Care, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) – Forecast Till 2027

robust 19.5% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2027, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report presents a detailed analysis of the global capnography market by providing readers with a comprehensive overview of the market’s historical trajectory. The leading drivers and restraints affecting the global capnography market are assessed in detail in the report. The historical impact of these drivers and restraints is analyzed in context of the current impact of these factors and projections are made for the likely impact of these drivers and restraints over the forecast period. Various components of the global capnography market are also studied in the report and projections are made for the growth trajectory of each distinct component. The various segments and sub segments within the global capnography market are studied in detail in the report. The study also makes a detailed analysis of the major players operating in the global capnography market and provides a detailed look at the various competitive strategies employed by players in the global capnography market. Likely future conditions with respect to the competitive landscape of the market are also explained in detail in the report.

Capnography is used to monitor the volume of carbon dioxide in respiratory gases. Capnography was primarily developed for monitoring in anesthesia and intensive care situations. As such, the growing number of surgical procedures is likely to be a key driver for the capnography market over the forecast period. The increasing development of the intensive care sector in the healthcare sector is likely to result in an increased demand for capnography instruments and disposables over the coming years. The rising geriatric population is likely to be a major driver for the global capnography market, as geriatric individuals are more likely to undergo surgical procedures for various purposes.

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is also likely to be a major driver for the global capnography market over the forecast period. Cardiovascular diseases are diseases related to the respiratory system, leading to the usage of capnography systems in the diagnosis and management of cardiovascular diseases. The rising prevalence of asthma in pediatric patients is likely to be a major driver for the global capnography market. Pediatric care has been the subject of much attention and, subsequently, funding in the last few years, with many hospitals focusing on pediatrics as a major money making part of the healthcare sector. The rising prevalence of asthma among newborns and infants is likely to drive the demand for capnography instruments in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global capnography market include BD, Koninklijke Philips NV, Hill Rom Holding Inc., Edan Instruments Inc., Diamedica Limited, Covidien Ltd., Care Fusion Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Masimo, Medtronic, Welch Allyn, Drägerwerk AG, Nonin Medical Inc., and Smiths Medical Inc.

Segmentation:

The global capnography market is segmented on the basis of type, device, application, end use, and region.

By type, the global capnography market is segmented into capnographs and disposables. The capnograph segment is further subsegmented into mainstream capnography, sidestream capnography, and micro stream capnography. Mainstream capnography is further subdivided into standalone monitors, handheld monitors, and multi-parameter monitors.

Based on device, the global capnography market is segmented into handheld monitors, standalone monitors, and others.

By application, the global capnography market is segmented into procedural sedation, critical care, emergency medicine, pain management, and general floor.

By end use, the global capnography market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas region is likely to dominate the global capnography market over the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the geriatric population and the growing prevalence of asthma among pediatric patients.

Europe is also likely to remain a major regional segment of the global capnography market over the forecast period due to the high government funding for the healthcare sector and the rising prevalence of lifestyle-associated diseases and CVDs.

The increasing geriatric population in Asia Pacific is likely to elevate Asia Pacific’s standing in the global capnography market over the forecast period.

