Global Oxygen Therapy Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of oxygen therapy market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Billion).

Our study provides a detailed view of the oxygen therapy market, by segmenting it based on by type, by application, by end-users, by transportability and regional demand. The rising number of respiratory diseases, increasing pollution level and geriatric population has augmented the growth of this market. Advancement in technology and awareness regarding modern medical devices and oxygen delivery equipment have fuelled the growth of this market. Moreover, scope of home-based treatment solutions for lifestyle corrections and reimbursement policies in many countries have propelled the growth of the market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by type, by application, end-users and transportability in all regions.

The company profiling of the key players on a competitive basis in oxygen therapy market across five broad geographic regions are included in this study. These include their business overview, product ranges, key business strategies adopted by the leading players, financials and their recent developments.

The report also provides comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics which is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities. In addition, it includes potential opportunities in the oxygen therapy market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global oxygen therapy market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025; offering an inclusive study of the oxygen therapy market.

The report provides the size of the oxygen therapy market in 2016 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global oxygen therapy market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ billions. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and, Latin America has been considered in estimating the overall growth of the present market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. For a better and valued analysis; we have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the oxygen therapy market, split into regions. Based on, oxygen source type, application, end-users and transportability, we have summed up the individual revenues from all the geographical regions to achieve the global revenue. All the discussed companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their product lines, innovation, application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data (related to the sales of oxygen therapy of several privately held companies), calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Inogen, Chart Industries Inc., Sechrist Industries Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Resmed Inc., Oxyhealth, Invacare, Precision Medical, Luxfer Gas Cylinders & Taiyo Nippon Senso Corporation.

Segmentation of Global Oxygen Therapy Market:

Global Oxygen Therapy Market, By Type

• Equipment for Oxygen source:

i. Oxygen concentrators

ii. Compressed oxygen cylinders/ Green tanks

iii. Liquid oxygen systems

iv. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber

• Devices for Oxygen delivery

i. Oxygen masks

ii. Nasal Cannulas (NC)

Global Oxygen Therapy Market, By Application

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD)

• Pneumonia

• Asthma

• Cystic Fibrosis

• Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

• Haemorrhage

• Sleep Apnea

• Others

Global Oxygen Therapy Market, By End-user

• Hospitals & Nursing homes

• Home care

Global Oxygen Therapy Market, By transportability

• Portable devices

• Stationary devices

Global Oxygen Therapy Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o GCC

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

