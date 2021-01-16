Global Wooden Furniture Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

Wooden Furniture refers to furniture made of solid wood, Wood-based panels and Miscellaneous furniture.

China occupied 28.25% of the revenue market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America which respectively accounted for around 25.73% and 20.83% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of revenue market.

The global Wooden Furniture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wooden Furniture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wooden Furniture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

IKEA

Ashley Furniture Industries

NITORI

Yihua Timber

Huafeng Furniture

Dorel Industries

Nobilia

Sauder Woodworking

Suofeiya

La-Z-Boy Inc.

Nolte Furniture

Hooker Furniture

QUANU

Man Wah Holdings

Natuzzi

Hulsta group

Markor

Kinnarps

Klaussner Furniture Industries

Doimo

Samson Holding

Sunon

Nowy Styl Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid wood furniture

Wood-based panels furniture

Miscellaneous furniture

Segment by Application

Home furniture

Office furniture

Others

