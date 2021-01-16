Global Micro Irrigation System Market Research Report 2020

Market Scenario

The global micro-irrigation market is considered to demonstrate a striking CAGR during the forecast period (2016 to 2022) owing to the augmenting food demand across the globe, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Also referred to as drip irrigation or low-volume irrigation, micro-irrigation deliver water directly to the root zone of the plant. Micro-irrigation system offers the most value, including both water savings and better control.Irrigation includes provision of water to dry the land for crop cultivation. Micro-irrigation supplies water at frequent intervals both below and above the soil surfaces in the form of spray, sprinkle, drip, mist, and jet.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

Micro-irrigation has proved to be an efficient and innovative solution compared to any other conventional irrigation practices owing to the growing concern for water scarcity. With the increasing water supply and storage problems coupled with the growing demand for food and agricultural products, the demand for micro-irrigation has stimulated during the forecast period.Micro-irrigation can also improve the productivity of vegetables by 70% with the help of greenhouse system as micro-irrigation entails regular and slow application of low-pressure water directly to the roots. Moreover, fertilizer losses are also reduced and farmers can irrigate more crops area. The labor required for fertilizer, weeding,and irrigation is also reduced as compared to other irrigation systems. Such factors are considered to foster the market growth across the globe. Additionally, governments are educating farmers for adopting sustainable irrigation methods such as micro-irrigation and are also offering subsidies on the installation cost. This is further considered to boost the micro-irrigation systems market.

Read More Reports from our Database : URL 1 https://www.prfree.org/@pagrawal11/micro-irrigation-system-market-covid-19-outbreak-scenario-quality-survey-regional-analysis-segmentation-key-players-and-forecast-to-2024-86kpbdd33kr4 URL 2 https://www.taskade.com/v/hUJx2PqdFKVzEzm5#node-177cacf3-27ac-4fa1-94cc-2b37bed40162 URL 3 http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/increasing-demand-for-steel-to-expand-induction-furnace-market-industry-analysis-key-player-profile-size-share-growth-trends-and-regional-outlook-by-2025-2021-01-04 URL 4 https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/05/09/1820780/0/en/Metallic-Stearates-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-4-343-4-Million-by-2023-at-5-71-CAGR-Predicts-Market-Research-Future.html URL 5 https://www.medgadget.com/2020/12/clinical-trials-market-trends-2020-covid-19-impact-analysis-industry-growth-demand-rd-upcoming-size-swot-analysis-company-profile.html Global Micro-Irrigation Market: Segmental Analysis

The global micro-irrigation market has been segmented on the basis of type, material, end-user, and region.

By mode of type, the global micro-irrigation market has been segmented into micro-bubblers, micro-sprayers/sprinklers, drip tubing, drippers, and others. Among these, the drip systems and micro-sprayers/sprinklersare estimated to occupy the largest market share as rise in water scarcity in major agriculture-based economies and reducing water table levels havetriggered the adoption in this region.

By mode of material, the global micro-irrigation market has been segmented intometal, plastic,polyethylene, and others.

By mode of end-users, the global micro-irrigation market has been segmented intogreenhouses, farms, residential gardens, and others. Among these, the greenhouse segment is anticipated to register a significant growth rate owing to the augmenting demand for cost and water-efficient methods for conducting agricultural activities.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the micro-irrigation market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the region, the North American region is considered to occupy the largest market share during the review period. The growth is attributed to the concentration of key players such as Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Lindsay Corporation, and Rain Bird Corporation who develop reliable micro-irrigation products in this region. The industry players further promote the development of mechanized and robust micro irrigation systems, which contributes to the market growth. Moreover, initiatives taken by the government such as the North America Climate Smart Agricultural Initiative has enabled the industry participants and farmers to collaborate. The need to conserve water in the U.S. has also propelled the market growth. Key Players

The prominent players operating the global micro-irrigation market are Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), Jain irrigation systems (India), Irritec (Italy), WeishiHuifa Machinery Plant (China), Akplas (Turkey), Rivulis (Israel), Hunter Industries (U.S.), Netafim Ltd Corporate (Israel), Antelco (Australia), and The Toro Company (U.S.).