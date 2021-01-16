Global Prebiotics Market Research Report 2020

Market Highlights The Global Prebiotics Market has registered continued growth over the last few years and is projected to reach USD 8,794.7 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.7%. Prebiotics are non-digestible compounds that promote the growth of beneficial microbes in animal and human guts. The consumption of prebiotics such as inulin, oligosaccharides, lactulose, and others help in the healthy growth of the gut microbiota. Apart from the traditional applications of prebiotics such as dietary supplements, and functional foods, the manufacturers of prebiotics are trying to explore new application industries for their products. Market players are focusing on developing new products that can be used in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed. Animal feed is emerging as one of the most potential application industries for prebiotics globally. Ban on the use of antibiotics as growth promotors has also contributed to the increased acceptance of innovative products such as prebiotics and algae proteins. The increasing awareness regarding the importance of gut health in animal performance and productivity among the livestock rearers has resulted in the incorporation of prebiotic products in livestock diets. Pet owners prefer pet food with prebiotics such as fructo-oligosaccharides, inulin, and others to promote growth of Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli bacteria in pets, especially dogs and cats. According to the data cited by PetMD, nearly 70% of the immune system in dogs is governed by their digestive system/tract.

Prominent market players are taking steps toward business expansions and entering into untapped markets, thereby increasing their consumer bases. The international players may strengthen their presence worldwide through acquisitions during the review period. Surging demand for functional ingredients in food & beverages and dietary supplements is fuelling market growth, thereby making it an ideal time for players to launch new prebiotics products and increase their global market shares.

Segmental Analysis

The global prebiotics market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global prebiotics market is segmented into inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides, galacto-oligosaccharides, and others. The inulin segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Inulin is classified as a prebiotic because of its ability to stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria such as bifidobacteria. The growth of such bacteria is associated with improving bowel function and general health. It is used to enrich food products with dietary fiber. It is also used as a sugar replacer, fat replacer, and texture modifier for the development of functional foods.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global prebiotics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per MRFR analysis, Europe dominated the market, accounting for the largest share of more than 37% in 2018 and register a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Germany, France, and the UK are the key countries that are contributing to the market growth of the region. Growing focus on preventive healthcare and greater awareness of health and wellness among the consumers are factors leading to an increased demand for prebiotics among various end-use industries. Additionally, the increasing demand for prebiotics in infant nutrition provides lucrative opportunities for prebiotic manufacturers in the European market.

Key Findings of the Study:

• The global prebiotics market is expected to register a growth rate of 7% during the period of 2019 to 2025. Increasing emphasis on improving digestive health is projected to propel the growth of the global prebiotics market.

• By type, the inulin segment is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 0% during the forecast period.

• On the basis of application, the functional food & beverages segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period and is projected to register a growth rate of 6%.

Key Players

Market Research Future recognizes Cargill, Incorporated (US), BENEO GmBH (Germany), Clasado Biosciences Ltd (UK), Roquette Frères SA (France), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Royal FrieslandCampina NV (Netherlands), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tereos Starch & Sweeteners SAS (France), and EW Nutrition GmbH (Germany) as the key players active in the global prebiotics market