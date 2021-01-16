Global VR Social Platforms Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

VR social platforms allow users to collaborate in virtual reality from remote locations.

In 2018, the global VR Social Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global VR Social Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VR Social Platforms development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Mozilla Firefox

Valve

Cluster

LiveLike

Rec Room

Facebook

Bigscreen

JanusVR

WorldViz

WILD

VR-ON

VRChat

VTime Holdings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual

Enterprise

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global VR Social Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the VR Social Platforms development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of VR Social Platforms are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

