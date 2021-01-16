Watch Ravens vs Bills TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream | NFL Playoffs 2020/21

Watch Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream | NFL Playoffs 2020/21.
The Buffalo Bills will duke it out with the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday at Bills Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET. Buffalo is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
The Ravens vs Bills live stream will give Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson the chance to check another big box in his NFL career. Last week, he won his first playoff game. Saturday, there is a 40 percent chance he will be playing football in the snow.
How to Watch NFL Live Stream
The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Buffalo Bills in the nationally-televised divisional playoff game Saturday at Bills Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Here’s how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:
- Network: NBC
- Local TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), WRC Channel 4 (D.C.), WRDE Channel 31 (Salisbury), WGAL Channel 8 (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster)
- Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (reporter)
WATCH ON MOBILE
- Live streams available on the following platforms:
- Ravens mobile app
- Ravens mobile website (iOS users in Safari browser only).
- NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
- *Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should “Allow Location Access.”
LISTEN LIVE
- WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
- WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
- SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227
- Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop, computers.
US football fans north of the border will need DAZN to watch the Ravens vs Bills live stream in Canada.