Global Serotonin syndrome Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

According to the Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis, the for Serotonin Syndrome Market is expected to hit $400 million, with CAGR estimated to rise by 2.3% from 2017-2023 (forecast period). The serotonin syndrome market report is an informative and in-depth analysis that offers a detailed overview of the industry, including recent developments and potential proportions of the demand for serotonin syndrome in terms of products and services.

Serotonin syndrome is a group of symptoms such as high body temperature, increased reflexes, anxiety, tremor, sweating, diarrhea, dilated pupils, etc. due to the use of serotonergic drugs. Severe complications, such as seizures and extensive muscle breakdown, can lead to death. The case of Libby Zion in 1984 is an example of death from serotonin syndrome. Serotonin syndrome is usually caused by a synergistic effect of two or more serotonergic drugs, commonly including serotonin norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), amphetamines, etc. Many drugs with a high potential to induce serotonin syndrome include dextromethorphan, buspirone, L-tryptophan, St. John's wort, metoclopramide, ondansetron, etc. There is no laboratory test supporting the diagnosis of serotonin syndrome.

Treatment for serotonin syndrome requires the discontinuation of medications that lead to the disorder. Many treatments for treating related symptoms can be used in severe cases. For severe cases with life-threatening gastrointestinal decontamination, using activated charcoal is performed. Sedatives such as benzodiazepines are used in agitated patients. High fever is a typical symptom of serotonin syndrome that reaches exceptionally high temperatures of more than 40 centigrade. Cooling measures can be required to regulate hyperthermia. Serotonin antagonist, such as cyproheptadine, may be necessary.

Market restraints on serotonin syndrome are the low number of cases and the equally small number of fatalities associated with serotonin syndrome in less than 1 % of cases of serotonin syndrome caused by disease-causing medications. Mild symptoms occur in approximately 15% of SSRI overdoses.

Segmentation



Based on drug treatment, the market for serotonin syndrome has been segmented as serotonin antagonists, supportive care(anti-hyperthermics, Muscle relaxants, the control of autonomic instability, antihypertensive, and others).

The global market for serotonin syndrome is segmented on drug treatment and end-users. Based on drug treatment, the market for serotonin syndrome has been segmented as serotonin antagonists, supportive care(anti-hyperthermics, Muscle relaxants, the control of autonomic instability, antihypertensive, and others). Based on the end-users, the market has been segmented as hospitals, point of care, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global serotonin syndrome market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is further segmented into the United States and Canada. The United States accounts for the highest market share due to the increased use of medicines and higher expenditure on healthcare. The rapid consumer adoption of emerging technology and devices in the United States is also an essential factor driving the global market for serotonin syndrome.

Europe is the second-largest market due to high disposable incomes and increased awareness.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to have the most potential for the future and is predicted to be led by China and India.

The Middle East & Africa market is dominated by Gulf nations, especially Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Africa’s regions are projected to experience modest growth due to weak economic, political conditions, and low healthcare penetration.

Key Players

Key players profiled in the global serotonin syndrome market are Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca Plc., Eli Lilly and Company, Forest Laboratories Inc., Ciron Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc. and Sanofi S.A, and others.

