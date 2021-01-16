Global Direct Marketing Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2023

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Direct Marketing Services industry.

This report splits Direct Marketing Services market by Direct Marketing Services Type, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

Rapp

Epsilon

Wunderman

FCB

Acxiom

Harte-Hanks Direct

OgilvyOne

Merkle

Harland Clarke Corp

MRM//McCann

DigitasLBi

Aimia

SourceLink

BBDO

SapientNitro

Leo Burnett

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Direct Marketing Services Market, by Direct Marketing Services Typ

Direct Mail

Telemarketing

Email Marketing

Text (SMS) Marketing

Other (Handouts, Direct selling)

Direct Marketing Services Market, by

Main Applications

Business to Business

Business to Government

Business to Consumers

Others

