Global US Melanoma Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2023

Us Melanoma Market Share And Trends Analysis By Type (Superficial Spreading, Nodular, Lentigo Maglina, Acral Lentigious And Others); By Gender (Male And Female); By Treatment (Immunotherapy, Biologic Therapy, Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Surgery And Others);

Cancer types are becoming increasingly malignant and becoming more prevalent one of which are melanomas. Market reports connected with the healthcare industry have been made available by Market Research Future which generates reports on other business verticals that outlines the current market scenarios. The US melanoma Market is expected to reach US$ 3.2 billion in 2023 from US$ 2.4 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of approximately 8.3%.

The increasing prevalence of factors that cause melanomas is raising the focus on the development of the market. Increasing exposure to ultraviolet light especially in tanning beds is considered the main cause for the rise in the expansion of the market. The development of relatively effective treatment courses and rising research and development into the treatment of melanomas is anticipated to accelerate the development of the market in the US region in the duration of the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the US melanoma market has been segmented on the basis of type into superficial spreading, lentigo maglina, nodular, acral lentigious and others. On the basis of gender, the market is segmented into female and male. On the basis of treatment, the US melanoma market is segmented into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, biologic therapy, surgery among others. The segmentation on the basis of diagnosis, comprises of ugly duckling, ABCDE, biopsy, and others. The end user based segmentation of the market comprises of pharmaceutical companies, clinics, hospitals, research center, and laboratories.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The melanoma market in the US is studied across states such as Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, New York, Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Washington, Pennsylvania, Texas, California, Virginia and Rest of US. The Californian state is responsible for the major market for melanoma in US followed by states such as Ohio and Florida. California and Florida are important regions for the melanoma market as a large number of melanoma cases are found in this region. New York is the third major market after Florida. The number of skin cancer patients is mounting progressively in states such as Texas and Florida. This is owing to their exposure to ultraviolet rays and widespread use of tanning beds in these regions. The technological advancement in the field of treatment and diagnosis of melanoma in the US also drives this market.

Competitive Analysis

Improved accessibility to diverse resources and capabilities is expected to impel the growth of the market in the coming forecast period. The use of effective strategy execution techniques is anticipated to bear positively on the future growth of the market. Furthermore, the vertical integrations and product strategies of the market is increasing the potential for the market players. The competitors in the market are attempting to establish various leaderships that will enable them to capture a more significant share of the market. Product differentiation has created a favorable product differentiation scenario that is complementing the market’s growth. The analysis of the market reveals that it is poised for a high growth rate in the forthcoming years.

The significant players shaping the US melanoma market are Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Amgen, Inc., Genentech Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Pfizer, Novartis International AG, Vical and Ziopharm.

Industry Updates:

Nov 2018 NICE has given consent for the use of MSD’s Keytruda on the NHS to treat some patients with melanoma, with funding to come from the Cancer Drugs Fund. The guidelines apply to adults who have the disease that has extended to the lymph nodes and who have already had the surgery to get rid of the tumor and related lymph glands. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is a kind of immunotherapy that functions by increasing the body’s natural defenses to fight cancer. In this setting, it is used to eliminate any cancer left behind after surgery.

