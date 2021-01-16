Global Safety Lancet Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2023

ALSO READ: http://mrfrhealthcare.over-blog.com/2020/07/safety-lancet-market-business-opportunities-competition-key-companies-current-trends-and-challenges-2023.html
Market Scope
The advances made in medical science and its awareness by patients, large geriatric population, and prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and dyslipidemia are other growth drivers of the market. Efforts by governments to protect healthcare workers from injuries are likely to culminate in high demand from hospitals and clinics. Rise in healthcare spending by nations and increasing R&D in medical equipment will have a positive impact on the valuation of the global safety lancet market.
On the basis of type, it is segmented into push button safety lancet, pressure activated safety lancet, and side button safety lancet. Push button safety lancets are being procured by major healthcare organizations for its easy application and its retraction of the sample with a single push. They enable rapid blood collection, comfortable, and painless.
On the basis of end user, it comprises hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers and pathology laboratories, home diagnostics, and other end users. Hospitals & clinics accounted for the biggest share of 44% in the global safety lancet market, followed by diagnostic centers & pathology laboratories (25%), home diagnostics (18%), and others (13%) in 2016. Home diagnostics can see massive demand from the market due to rise in healthcare costs. Rise of self-administration of medicines in homes can lead to demand for safety lancet kits.
Regional Analysis
North America is likely to exhibit a stupendous growth rate over the forecast period owing to the testing of newborns being made mandatory for early diagnosis of diseases. However, the MEA region can display a modest growth rate during the forecast period due to low healthcare spending and poor economic strength in Africa.
Terumo Medical Corporation, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, HTL-STREFA S.A., Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sarstedt AG & Co. are key players of the global safety lancet market.
