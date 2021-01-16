Global Menopause Treatment Monitoring Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2023

Menopause Treatment Market Information: By Hormonal Treatment (Estrogen, Progesterone, Combination), Non-Hormonal Treatment (Anti-Depressants, Anti-Anxiety, Anti-Migraine), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Academia & Research) – Global Forecast Till 2023

The global menopause treatment market is expected to exhibit a solid 4.2% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The Global Menopause Treatment Market is examined in detail in the report, which presents a comprehensive overview of the market's historical growth trajectory, present stats, and future growth potential. The leading drivers and restraints affecting the global menopause treatment market are also profiled in the report, leading to the readers being given a comprehensive outlook of the key factors affecting the market's movement.

Menopause is a natural stage in a woman's life in which reproductive hormones start to be produced less and less, leading to a loss of a woman's ability to conceive and a raft of other related physiological changes. Most people know about hot flashes as being symptomatic of menopause, and indeed hot flashes are among the most conspicuous effects of menopause. However, menopause also causes other changes in joint health and other vasomotor symptoms. This has resulted in a growing demand for medication to treat these conditions.

The growing demand for personalized medication to beat menopause symptoms and effects is likely to be a key driver for the global menopause treatment market. As awareness about menopause treatment is rising, more and more women are adopting the medication into their everyday lives, making themselves capable of facing the physiological changes caused by menopause and remaining functional well into their old age. The increasing demand for natural medication is also likely to be a major driver for the global menopause treatment market, with studies showing that several women prefer natural medication over artificial hormone replacement therapy.

Leading players in the global menopause treatment market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Allergan plc, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, and Merck & Co. Inc. Other players are also likely to enter the menopause treatment market in the coming years, as the commercial scope of the menopause treatment market is increasing all the time, giving more opportunities for players in the healthcare sector. Leading players in the global menopause treatment market are likely to focus on product expansion in the coming years, with personalized medicine being a major factor in the market in the coming years.

A new survey released in October 2019 by Maryon Stewart, founder of the Women’s Nutritional Advisory Service, showed that 40% of women facing menopausal symptoms choose not to avail medical services, while 9 out of 10 who do use the prescribed medication prefer natural alternatives to hormone replacement therapy, or HRT.

The global menopause treatment market has been segmented on the basis of hormonal treatment, non-hormonal treatment, end user, and region.

Based on the hormonal treatment, the market has been segmented as estrogen, progesterone, combination of the two and other. Estrogen holds the leading share of 41% in the global menopause treatment market, followed by progesterone.

Based on the non-hormonal treatment, the market has been segmented as anti-depressants, anti-anxiety, anti-migraine and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas account for the dominant share in the global menopause treatment market, followed by Europe. Widespread awareness about menopause and the wide range of treatments available to ward off the symptoms of the same is the major driver for the menopause treatment market in the developed western world. The growing geriatric population in these regions has driven the menopause treatment market, as the patient population is likely to grow even further over the forecast period. The UK is a leading regional market within Europe, followed by Germany and France.

Asia Pacific is also likely to be an important regional market for menopause treatments in the coming years, with India and China leading the regional market’s charge over the forecast period.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and Wherever Required We Will be Considering Covid19 Footprints for a Better Analysis of Markets and Industries.

