Global Menopause Treatment Monitoring Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2023

The global menopause treatment market is expected to exhibit a solid 4.2% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The Global Menopause Treatment Market is examined in detail in the report, which presents a comprehensive overview of the market’s historical growth trajectory, present stats, and future growth potential. The leading drivers and restraints affecting the global menopause treatment market are also profiled in the report, leading to the readers being given a comprehensive outlook of the key factors affecting the market’s movement.
Menopause is a natural stage in a woman’s life in which reproductive hormones start to be produced less and less, leading to a loss of a woman’s ability to conceive and a raft of other related physiological changes. Most people know about hot flashes as being symptomatic of menopause, and indeed hot flashes are among the most conspicuous effects of menopause. However, menopause also causes other changes in joint health and other vasomotor symptoms. This has resulted in a growing demand for medication to treat these conditions.
The growing demand for personalized medication to beat menopause symptoms and effects is likely to be a key driver for the global menopause treatment market. As awareness about menopause treatment is rising, more and more women are adopting the medication into their everyday lives, making themselves capable of facing the physiological changes caused by menopause and remaining functional well into their old age. The increasing demand for natural medication is also likely to be a major driver for the global menopause treatment market, with studies showing that several women prefer natural medication over artificial hormone replacement therapy.
Competitive Analysis:
A new survey released in October 2019 by Maryon Stewart, founder of the Women’s Nutritional Advisory Service, showed that 40% of women facing menopausal symptoms choose not to avail medical services, while 9 out of 10 who do use the prescribed medication prefer natural alternatives to hormone replacement therapy, or HRT.
Segmentation:
Based on the hormonal treatment, the market has been segmented as estrogen, progesterone, combination of the two and other. Estrogen holds the leading share of 41% in the global menopause treatment market, followed by progesterone.
Based on the non-hormonal treatment, the market has been segmented as anti-depressants, anti-anxiety, anti-migraine and others.
Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research, and others.
Regional Analysis:
Asia Pacific is also likely to be an important regional market for menopause treatments in the coming years, with India and China leading the regional market’s charge over the forecast period.