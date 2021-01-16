Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs – Global Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape (2017-2023)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs market is expected to grow from $12.87 billion in 2016 to reach $16.13 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.2%. Drivers that are shaping the global market include, growing incidences of chronic kidney diseases, rise in aged population, rising incidence of diabetes and obesity related disorders, significant unmet requirements and beneficial reimbursement policies. On the other hand, factors such as intense competition from biosimilars and growing preferences of generic drugs are creating a negative impact on the market growth.

By end user, the hospital segment is anticipated to dominate the market globally. North America leads the global market with a largest market share driven by huge acceptance of advanced technological products.

Some of the key players profiled in this market include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer, Inc., Amgen Inc., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, AbbVie, Inc., Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan plc., FibroGen Inc and Johnson & Johnson.

End Users Covered:

• Specialty Clinics

• Hospitals

Drug Classes Covered:

• Calcium channel blockers

• Antihypertensive

• Anemia Treatment Drugs

• Antihyperlipidemic

• Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs)

• Swelling Treatment Drugs

• Beta blockers

• Diuretics

• Angiotensin-II receptor blockers

• ACE Inhibitors

• Other Drug Classes

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

