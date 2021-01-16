Global Digital TwinSmart Hospital Market Research Report 2025

In a smart hospital, all the functions and operations of medical devices are dependent on a digital ecosystem. It is also known as an intelligent hospital that works on improved and automated processes developed in an information communication and telecommunication (ICT) environment. The medical devices and all other interconnected medical equipment are based on Internet of Things (IoT) that optimize patient care and develop new scope of improved care. Increasing demand for cost-efficient solutions and integration of IoT with medical devices are expected to drive the market for smart hospital during the forecast period. However, the lack of competence in deploying IoT solutions in hospitals is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

In 2017, North America dominated the global market; the regional market was valued at USD 6284.4 million and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing at the highest CAGR of 25.8% during the review period. The global smart hospital market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market has been segmented into general services, speciality, and super-speciality. Based on application, the market has been segmented into electronic health record and clinic workflow, remote medicine management, medical connected imaging, outpatient vigilance, and medical assistance.

Based on type, the general service segment held the largest market share, valued at USD 7,583.0 million in 2017; it is projected to register a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. However, the super-specialty segment is expected to grow at faster CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. By application, the remote medicine management segment accounted for the highest market value of USD 4751.1 million in 2017; the segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.2% during the review period. However, outpatient vigilance segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in the global smart hospital market are McKesson Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Cerner Corporation (US), Medtronic PLC. (Ireland), Qualcomm Life (US), Allengers Groups (India), and AdhereTech (US).

Global Smart Hospital Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2025

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global smart hospital market

• To provide insights into factors affecting market growth

• To analyze the global smart hospital market based on Porter’s Five Forces analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospects

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments on the basis of product, technology, and end-user

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, product developments, and research and developments in the global smart hospital market

Target Audience

• Technology providers

• Research organizations

• Government organizations

• Technology investors

• Technology standards organizations

• Forums, alliances, and associations, and government bodies

• Venture capitalists

• Private equity firms, analysts, and strategic business planners.

Key Findings

• The global smart hospital market is expected to reach USD 77,299.6 million by 2025.

• Based on type, general service segment held the largest market share, valued at USD 7,583.0 million in 2017; it is projected to register a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period

• By application, remote medicine management segment accounted for the highest market value of USD 4,751.1 million in 2017; the segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.2% during the review period.

• Geographically, North America is projected to be the largest regional market in the global smart hospital market.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Global Smart Hospital Market, Estimation and Forecast

North America is expected to lead the global smart hospital market with a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. Europe is projected to be the second-largest market exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9%. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the higher CAGR of 25.8%. The market in the rest of the world is projected to register a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

The report on the global smart hospital market also covers the following country-level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Southeast Asia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East and Africa

o South America

