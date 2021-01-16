Global Fiber Cement Market Research Report 2018 – 2025

The Global Fiber Cement market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Fibre cement is a composite building and construction material, used mainly in roofing and facade products because of its strength and durability.

What’s trending in this market?

The increasing construction activities, particularly in the Residential Sector is the primary factor driving the demand for fiber cement. Fiber cement installations are particularly useful in areas with persistent harsh environments. These provide good protection against rain and hail.

Fiber Cement products are resistant to fire and also inhibits the growth of microbes on and in its surface. So, because of these properties possessed by fiber cement, the demand for fiber cement is increasing.

The Global Fiber Cement Market faces unprecedented challenges due to the high cost of the product. The manufacturing process for fiber cement is such that it adds up to the cost of the final product. Generally, they cost up to 3 to 4 times more than conventional materials. Moreover, Fiber cement boards need to be repainted every 15 to 20 years; thus maintenance cost is also high.

Market Outlook:

The Global Fiber Cement market report segments the market by material, fiber type, production process and application. On the basis of material, the market is classified as Portland cement, Sand, Cellulosic materials and others.

Fiber type segment includes Polypropylene, PVA, Lignocellulose, Carbon, and others. Polypropylene fiber is estimated to be the major fiber of choice in cement production process owing to its high flexural strength and semi-crystalline nature.

The principal role of this fiber in the concrete composite is to control cracks, increase the tensile strength, toughness as well as to improve the deformation characteristics of the concrete.

Polypropylene has a wide range of applications. It has major end-use applications in injection molding followed by fiber with 39% and 32.7% respectively. Polypropylene fiber has significant use in the construction industry. It is used for concrete curing blankets, aluminum extruded products, functional and decorative hardware, protection for buried pipelines and many other.

By the production process, the segmentation consists of Hatschek Process, Perlite, Extrusion, and Others. Further by application, the classification includes Residential, Non- Residential, Commercial and Others.

Geographical Analysis

Based on Geography, the market can be segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Fiber cement products have found its way into construction application of various areas like residential buildings, non-residential buildings, agriculture, industrial and consumer sectors.

The recent growth momentum in the largest economies in the APAC region remains particularly strong, reflecting policy stimulus in China and India, which in turn is benefiting other economies in Asia. Further, it is anticipated that the main impetus to growth in APAC will come from both the external sector (with better terms of trade and rising global demand) as well as the momentum of public and private investment across the regions and this is expected to better its share. Whereas, stable growth is projected in Europe.

Who are the major market players in this market?

The Global Fiber Cement market report profiles the following companies-

James Hardie Building Products Inc., Visaka Industries, Cembrit Holding A/S, Mahaphant Fiber Cement Public Company Ltd., Elementia, Nichiha Co. Ltd., Everest Industries Ltd., Saint Gobain SA, HIL, and Hekim Construction Inc.

What are the application segments covered in this market?

By Material

Portland Cement

Sand

Cellulosic Material

Others

By Fiber Type

Polypropylene

PVA

Lignocellulose

Carbon

Others (Glass Rovings, Steel, Asbestos)

By Production Process

Hatschek Process

Perlite

Extrusion

Others

By Application

Residential

Non- Residential

Commercial

Others (Industrial, Agriculture)

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

