Global Alfalfa Seeds Market Research Report 2018-2025

Global Alfalfa Seeds market– Overview

Alfalfa is widely used throughout the world as a source of high protein roughage for livestock in pasture and hay mixes. Alfalfa is regarded as the “Queen” of forages and is a major component of processed forage industry. It is used extensively as a high-quality feed in the dairy industry. As a result, alfalfa seed production is a major crop in various regions.

The Global Alfalfa Seeds market was worth USD XX billion in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Global Alfalfa Seeds market– Market Dynamics

One of the most important characteristics of alfalfa is its high nutritional quality as animal feed. Alfalfa contains between 15 to 22% crude protein as well as an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. Specifically, alfalfa contains vitamins A, D, E, K, U, C, B1, B2, B6, B12, Niacin, Panthothanic acid, Inocitole, Biotin, and Folic acid. Alfalfa also contains the following minerals: Phosphorus, Calcium, Potassium, Sodium, Chlorine, Sulfur, Magnesium, Copper, Manganese, Iron, Cobalt, Boron, and Molybdenum and trace elements such as Nickel, Lead, Strontium, and Palladium.

Furthermore, Alfalfa is also directly consumed by humans in the form of alfalfa sprouts. According to the International Sprout Growers, there are approximately USD 250 million worth of sprouts sold in North America. Alfalfa juice is used in some health food products.

Global Alfalfa Seeds market– Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the global Alfalfa Seeds market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Among all the regions, North America is the largest alfalfa seed producing region with Canada and the United States together producing over 100 million lbs of alfalfa seed in a year. In the United States, production occurs primarily in California (non-dormant varieties), Idaho, Washington, and Nevada. Other important alfalfa seed growing regions of the world include France, Italy, and Argentina.

Furthermore, the vast majority of Canadian alfalfa seed ends up being exported out of the country, primarily to the USA. Many of these export sales are previously arranged contract seed production back to American grass/legume seed companies. The USA accounts for approximately 50% of Canadian alfalfa seed exports, with China, the destination for another 35%.

Global Alfalfa Seeds market– Competitor Analysis

The major companies involved in the production of alfalfa forage seeds include Allied Seed LLC, Advanta Seed Limited, DLF Seeds A/S, Monsanto Company, and Ampac Seed Company. The other key market players in the value chain include Baglietto, Brett-Young Seeds Limited, DowDuPont Inc., Heritage Seeds., Land O’Lakes, Inc., Forage Genetics International, LG Seeds, and Hancock Farm & Seed Co., Inc.

