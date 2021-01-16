Global Mobile Power Plant Market Research Report 2019-2026

Global Mobile Power Plant Market Overview:

Mobile Power Plant an electric power plant, usually, with all equipment mounted on transport vehicles. Mobile power plants are used for electrical power generation on temporary or to fulfill emergency power demand. For example, it is used to provide emergency power generation, exploratory drilling rigs, film shoot production, and to power the machinery used in railroad construction and other logging operations. Mobile power plants serve as the primary source of energy in locations where power generation and transmission lines are far away from the user location. They also serve as standby sources where another power source is ordinarily available.

Global Mobile Power Plant market was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecasted period 2019-2026.

Global Mobile Power Plant-Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors

Growing demand for electricity across the entire globe is the major driver of mobile power plant market. High investment in infrastructure development and the rising rate of industrialization is boosting the need for fast electricity generation which is further contributing to the growing demand for mobile power plants.

Rising short-term demand for air conditioning units is increasingly resulting in peak loads in urban areas which are also augmenting the demand for mobile power plants to meet additional capacity requirement.

Restraining factor

Factors restraining the growth of the mobile power plant market are grid integration issues and fluctuating prices of fossil fuels. The availability of continuous energy fuel through by having an efficient supply chain is again a challenge for the mobile power plant market, with limited fuel reserves, a mobile power plant holds with it.

Global Mobile power plant Market – Segment Analysis:

Global Mobile power plant Market is segmented on the basis of Application, and fuel type.

Based on the application Global mobile power plant market is broadly classified into-Industrial, Institutional, commercial, Renewable, and Electric power.

Industrial segment dominates in the application of mobile power plant as the industrial segment is the largest user of independent power. To fulfill the necessary deficit power in these industries is driving to generate power from their mobile power plant. Some of the major mobile power plant consumers in this industry are Oil & Gas, Drilling, chemicals, food processing, Pharmaceuticals, printing, pulp and paper, and textiles. The institutional segment follows next with the highest use of mobile power plant to meet their sudden power demand. This industry gain accounts for the government’s offices, healthcare, universities users of the mobile power plant which are the economic lifeline of any country.

Electric Power segment has gained major share in this market from past few years to meet their seasonal and occasional peak demand instead of building a new power plant they procure the power from these mobile power plant as this segment users require power continuously running financial transactions and data transmission. Some of the users of this segment are electric utility companies, District Heating network, and data centers. Commercial and agriculture segment users are still the least users of mobile power due to less peak demand for energy.

Based on the fuel type Global Mobile power plant market is segmented into-Natural Gas/LPG, Diesel, Others. The Natural gas/LPG segment holds the largest share of the mobile power plant market in 2018. Natural gas is clean, efficient, and affordable as compared to other fuels. These advantages of natural gas would drive the market for natural gas based mobile power plant during the forecasted period 2019-2026.

Geographical Segmentation:

The Middle East & Africa region is holding the largest market share for Global mobile power plant market. The Mobile power plant market growth in this region can be attributed to increasing investments in remote area electrification of the Sub-Saharan African region with a strong presence of onshore oil & gas rigs, especially in the Middle East region, driving the market growth in the Mobile Power Plant market. Moreover, the development of the oil & gas sector in the region.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period due to increasing investments in coastal area electrification in Southeast Asian countries. Increasing number of natural disasters in countries such as Japan, China, and Indonesia that require temporary or emergency power sources that would boost the market growth for mobile power plants in the future.

Global Mobile Power Plant-Competitive Landscape

Global Mobile power plant market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various national and international players. Some of the major players in the Mobile Power plant market are Siemens, GE Power, Solar Turbines, PW Power Systems, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, APR Energy, and Mytilineos.

APR energy is one of the prominent players in the global mobile power plant market and its growth is enhanced by market expansion through strategic partnerships. For Instance, In January 2017, APR Energy, and GE renewed their strategic alliance towards providing mobile turbine technology for rental power market. This strategic alliance will grant APR Energy rights around the globe to be the rental provider of GE portable gas turbines up to 50MW. Under the agreement, APR Energy will acquire new Generation 8, GE TM2500+ portable turbines in connection with its initiative to upgrade and standardize its fleet.

Key Takeaways:

The growth of the Global Mobile power plant market is hampered by varied regional terrains, which hinder transportation of mobile power plant and availability of fuel to nearby areas where mobile power plants are present. The growing demand for energy infrastructure in remote areas, and the ever-changing political and economic climate is often dictating how the electric power will be delivered.

Today Electric utility companies face many more challenges than just a handful of years ago. Aging infrastructure compounded by peak season demands or natural disasters has placed an enormous strain on the grids worldwide, thus increasing the risk for potential power outages.

Further, a host of new, less traditional challenges are taking center stage which could impact grid stability, such as rising cybersecurity threats, more demanding consumers, and influx of unpredictable renewable sources.

