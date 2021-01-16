Global Clean Coal Technology Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2026

Global Clean Coal Technologies Market Overview:

Coal which is known as one of the most polluting fossil fuels had ever discovered amongst all others. When its burned, it produces emissions which leads to global warming, creates acid rain and pollutes water. With time developments led to generating power through different sources, i.e., nuclear, hydropower, and biofuels, but still coal is a primary source of power generation in developing countries. Thus generating power from coal using an efficient and advanced technological process with the aim of reducing emissions and its harsh impact on the environment is knwon as Clean coal technology

Today with the several technological advancements we can generate power, thus eliminating the emission of Sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide. Clean coal technology has resulted in achieving lowering power generation cost, developing efficient and environmentally compatible technologies for electric utilities, cement plants, steel mills and other industries.

Global Clean Coal Technologies market was valued at USD XXX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Global Clean Coal technology market is going to witness enormous growth within the next five years as there are growing concerns of environmental norms all around the world. Global Warming and Climate summit agreements have bounded restrictions to various countries to reduce their carbon emissions, in turn deriving the growth in the Clean Coal Technology Market.

Global Clean Coal Technology –Market Dynamics:

Factors driving the global clean coal technology market are:

Growing demand for consistent and eco-friendly power generation technology, Increasing urbanization and industrial development in major developing countries like China, India, Indonesia are also bolstering growth in this market.

Government initiatives to increase the expenditure on environmental safety, fuel cost savings and technological developments towards new power projects are driving the market growth.

Market Restraints factors:

Clean coal technology comes with a high cost involved in the development of technology, and other related expenses are estimated to restrict the growth of this clean coal technology market shortly.

Global Clean Coal Technology Market-Segment Analysis:

Global Clean Coal technology market can be broadly classified as:

By Technology

• Gasification Technology

o Hydrogen from coal process

o Integrated coal gasification

o Multipurpose coal gasification

• Combustion Technology

o Fluidized bed combustion

o Pulverized coal combustion

• Enabling Technology

o Carbon sequestration technology

o Carbon capture and storage technology

There are various Clean Coal technology which are currently being used in the industry. Some of the predominant technology used are Coal Gasification, and carbon capture and storage Amongst these process Coal gasification has gained immense growth over the last ten years especially in the Asia-Pacific region due to abundant Black coal resource availability in this area, and increased demand for energy.

The Asia-Pacific region holds the biggest market for gasification among Europe, the Middle East & Africa, North America, and South America as the region contains more Brown coal than Black coal. Due to the fact that Brown coal contains slightly more hydrogen than black coal.

Carbon capture and storage Technology is the technology which has gained attraction from the past five years and is still finding a way into this Clean Coal Technology Market. By far but the recovery of the carbon emissions in this technology is more than 90% compared to other techniques. It still have to go far, many companies like Shell, Exxon-Mobil are working on this technology which is still highly expensive. The power plant producing power using this technology produces power which is very high from what we get from Sun and Wind.

Geographical Analysis:

Europe and North America are heavily reliant on clean coal technology due to agreements made in the Paris Climate Summit by both the region countries to curb the global emissions norms. Governments and environmental agencies in North America & Europe such as EPA and EIA have taken up initiatives towards a clean environment and are slated to impact clean coal technology market growth positively. South America is expected to exhibit moderate growth rate due to lack of awareness and inadequate financial capability.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rapid industrialization in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Increasing energy demand from end-use industries is projected to drive market growth for Clean Coal technologies for the Asia Pacific region.

Global Clean Coal Market – Competitive Analysis:

Global Clean Coal Technology market is fragmented due to the presence of many local and international players that are developing new innvoative carbon extraction technologies. However, General Electric, Siemens, Exxon-Mobil, Alstom Power are the prominent players in the Global Clean Coal market.

General Electric one of the major company in the Power Generation equipment market. In May 2018, General Electric has entered into a clean coal technology agreement with Gulf Energy, one of the largest private sector-led infrastructure company in East and Central Africa using GE’s Ultra-Supercritical Clean Coal Technology in their power plants.

Key Takeaways:

Clean Coal technologies have successfully helped reduce emissions by 60% since 1970. Apart from this, coal use has increased more than doubled over the past 40 years, and emissions of NOx, SOx, particulates, ozone, lead, and CO have decreased gradually.

CCS (Carbon Capture and Sequestration) technologies are at the forefront of measures to enjoy clean coal. CCS involves two distinct aspects, i.e., Carbon capture and Carbon storage.

Funding is much needed to assure continued research and development of new generation of advanced technologies that have promising results, but high-risk in the market is that investment to be financed solely by private industry.

