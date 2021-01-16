Global Aerogel Market Research Report 2019-2025

Aerogel, a mesoporous solid foam, is composed of an interconnected nanostructure network with minimum 50% porosity. It consists of low thermal conductivity features, which make it an ideal insulation material. The global aerogel market value was about USD xx million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% to reach USD XX million by 2026.

Global Aerogel Market Dynamics:

The growth in the Aerogel is mainly due to growing demand of aerogels by the end-users such as oil & gas, automotive, marine & aerospace, and others. Also, growing expansion of the building and construction industry with rising number of residential and commercial construction projects is leading to increase in the demand for aerogel globally. However, high production cost is one of the major factor hindering the growth of global aerogel market.

Global Aerogel Market – Segment Analysis:

The global aerogel market is segmented by type into silica, carbon, polymers, and others. Among these, silica aerogel is the dominating segment in 2018 as it widely used in almost all major applications, such as building insulation, oil & gas, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and others. The consumption of carbon aerogel is also growing during the forecast period due to increasing application of carbon aerogel in electronics, semiconductor and super capacitors applications.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into oil & gas, building & construction, automotive, aerospace & marine, chemicals, healthcare, and others. Among these, the oil & gas application holds the largest market share in 2018 due to rising demand for advanced insulation materials in the oil & gas application. The building & construction is growing at highest CAGR due to rising awareness of global warming which leads to increase in use of aerogel panel in the newly constructed buildings.

Global Aerogel Market – Geography Analysis:

Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. North America is dominating the global aerogel market in 2018 due to growing awareness on environment-friendly products, rising stringent environmental norms by the United States government, and increasing research on product and development to manufacture aerogel. The United States Department of Energy (DOE) is investing more in innovative insulation material that saves energy and money for industrial sector, hence, leading to the growth of the market in this region.

Global Aerogel Market – Competitive landscape:

Key players in global Aerogel Market are Aspen Aerogel Inc., Cabot Corporation, American Aerogel Corporation, BASF SE., DowDupont, Active Aerogels, Green Earth Aerogel Technologies, TAASI Corporation, and Nano High-Tech Co. Ltd. The market is strongly competitive as market players adopt different key strategies such as product launch, partnership, and expansion to sustain in the competitive market. For instance, In Nov 2018, Aerogel Technologies LLC palnned to biult a pilot plant for production of polymer aerogel panels and films in Boston.

