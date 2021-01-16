Global Ride Sharing Market Research Report 2018 – 2025

The Global Ride sharing market was valued at USD xx billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD xx billion by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025). Ridesharing still constitutes a tiny percentage in the total vehicle miles travelled. Smartphone & GPS has changed the ridesharing market dramatically. Once the number of users & drivers reach the critical mass, it results in an extremely efficient system.

Market Dynamics:

As smartphone penetration, internet penetration and urban population increases, ridesharing market will grow rapidly.

The ride-sharing market has impacted the Auto Industry in a significant way. In a well-functioning ridesharing environment ride sharing users often postpone car purchase. This is especially true in developing countries.

Lack of parking space and permits in the major cities is the key restraint that affecting the market growth.

Although Ridesharing drivers often work long hours, they earn barely above minimum wage & don’t enjoy any other benefits that are available to full-time employees. Which is a major disadvantage for the market.

Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented into Peer to Peer Car sharing, Free-floating Car sharing, Stationary Car sharing, and others.

Transportation Network Companies is the most significant segment. Transportation Network Companies offer rides in private passenger cars. Thereby the passenger requests a trip and will then be matched with a driver. Carpooling Services charge a commission for helping people going the same way to organize carpools using private vehicles. Others include online taxi bookings.

Geographical Segmentation:

By region, the market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-pacific and rest of the world. China dominates the ridesharing market in terms of revenue. The combined share of China & United States in Ridesharing market is around 77%.

Competitive Landscape:

Didi Chuxing is the biggest ride sharing service based company followed by Uber. BlaBlaCar is one of the most prominent carpooling company. Other players include Lyft, Grab, Curb, Ola, Gett, BlaBlaCar, Zimride, and Car2Go.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Type

Peer to Peer Car sharing

Free-floating Car sharing

Stationary Car sharing

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

The report covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Global Ride sharing market segmentation by Type (Transportation Network Companies, Carpooling Services, others). Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

