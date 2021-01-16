Global Smartphone Cover Glass Market Research Report 2019-2026

The smartphone cover glass is the actual glass that covers the display screen. Smartphone cover glasses are used to protect display screen from breakages when dropped. These cover glasses are used to protect front and rear panels and cameras of the smartphone. The cover glass is produced by molding, cleaning and cutting of glass sheet. The global smartphone cover glass market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of XX% to reach market value of USD XXX million by 2026.

Market Drivers:

Major factors that drive the global smartphone cover glass market is increase in the usage of smartphones and due to the fragility of the smartphone display screen. In October 2015, according to the survey conducted by Motorola at least 50% of people world-wide have experienced a cracked smartphone screen at least once.

The statistic illustrates the total number of smartphone users worldwide from 2014 to 2020.By 2020, the number of smartphone users is forecast to reach 2.87 billion.

Factors such as easy cover glass breakage, lack of experimentation on elements used in cover glass to make them highly durable hinders the growth of global smartphone cover glass market globally.

Market Segmentation:

Global smartphone cover glass is segmented into gorilla glass, sapphire glass and dragon trail glass based on its type. Among all types, major market share is occupied by gorilla glass because it is less expensive and more durable compared to others. A gorilla glass display costs less than USD 3, while a sapphire display would cost about USD 30.

Further based on application the market is segmented in to android, IoS, windows, and others. Android smartphones occupies the major revenue. According to Statcounter study in 2018, the number of android smartphone users are 75%of total smartphone users.

The statistic illustrates smartphone unit shipments in the Asia Pacific from 2013-2017.In 2017, 301.2 million smartphones were shipped in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape:

Significant players in global smartphone cover glass market are AvanStrate, NEG, Schott, Biel crystal, Lens technology, TPK, AGC Asahi and others. Most of the key of the companies are highly investing for designing various cover glasses using advanced techniques. Few of the companies are also eyeing for strategic partnerships and expansions to broaden product portfolio and increase geographical footprint.

Continual new product launches and product-line extensions is one the key strategies followed by almost all the market players to sustain market competitiveness. For instance, in November 2018, SCHOTT developed Xensation 3D cover glass with lithium alumino-silicate (LAS), a highly strong material. In May 2018,

AGC Asahi glass manufacturer, a Japanese company developed a 0.07mm new flexible cover glass that can be used in flexible smartphones. In July 2018, Corning’s Gorilla glass introduced Gorilla glass 6 which is 2X times stronger than gorilla glass 5.

In June 2017, Schott made a co-branding agreement with BLACK ROCK for the sale of ultra-thin glass (0.1-0.3mm). In July 2016, Corning Gorilla glass introduced Gorilla glass 5 version to improve the survival of glass from height around 1.6 meters. In February 2016, AGC Asahi glass one of leading manufacturer

of glass declared the developed of multi-thickness smartphone cover glass which can even accommodate a fingerprint sensor. In February 2016, TPK joined Fingerprint Cards (FPC) and made cover glass prototypes integrating the FPC1268 touch fingerprint sensor

Target audience:

• Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

• Product Suppliers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturer

