Global Nitrification Inhibitors Market Research Report 2019-2026

Global Nitrification Inhibitors Market – Market Overview

Nitrification Inhibitors are compounds that are added to nitrogen fertilizers which help in reducing the rate at which ammonium is converted to nitrate. They promote the partial ammonium nutrition of plants. Reduced losses of nitrogen not only protect the environment, but they also increase nitrogen use efficiency, resulting in larger yields on a more consistent basis,

The Global Nitrification Inhibitors Market was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Global Nitrification Inhibitors Market- Market Dynamics

Demand for increased yield from agricultural lands, increasing use of controlled release fertilizers, technological advancements in farm technology and growing awareness about fertilizers are the major factors driving the growth of the global nitrification inhibitors market.

Growing awareness about the use of fertilizers is a major factor boosting the growth of the global nitrification inhibitors market. According to the International Fertilizer organization, the world fertilizer demand grew firmly in 2016-2017 by an annual growth rate of 2.4% reached a total demand of 186Mt in 2017. Moreover, according to the World Bank, the Fertilizer price index is expected to rise by 2% in 2019, followed a projected increase of 9% in 2018. The index rose 8% in the third quarter of 2018 and was more than 18% higher than 2017Q3. Owing to these factors, the increasing use of fertilizers is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the global nitrification inhibitors market.

However, environmental concerns and the high cost of raw materials are the crucial factors impeding the growth of the global nitrification inhibitors market.

Global Nitrification Inhibitors Market-Segmentation Analysis

The Global Nitrification Inhibitors Market has been segmented by type, application, and geography. Based on the type of the product, the market is segmented as 2-chloro-6-(trichloromethyl)-pyridine (Nitrapyrin), dicyandiamide (DCD) and 3,4-dimethylpyrazole phosphate (DMPP). Based on the application, the market is segmented as Top Dressing, Soil Fertigation, Foliar Nutrition, and others.

Global Nitrification Inhibitors Market-Geographical Analysis

The Global Nitrification Inhibitors Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

The Asia Pacific region is further segmented into the following areas as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and others. The Asia Pacific region is the dominant segment of the global Nitrification Inhibitors market owing to the increased agricultural output coupled with the rising demand for fertilizers from the Asia Pacific countries. According to a report by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, the Asia Pacific region ranked first in the global agricultural outputs in terms of million metric tons of crop produced with India and China being the major contributors. The total wheat production increased from 277.4 million metric tons in 2016/17 to 280.8 million metric tons in 2017/18, and the total rice production increased from 319 million metric tons in 2016/17 to 329.2 million metric tons in 2017/18. The total cotton production rose from 61.6 million metric tons in 2016.17 to 69.4 million metric tons 2017/18. Moreover, according to the International Fertilizer Association, the Asia Pacific region’s Urea capacity increased from 68698000 tons in 2016 to 68730000 tons in 2017, and the Ammonia capacity increased from 103992000 tons in 2016 to 105256000 tons in 2017. Owing to these reasons, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global Nitrification inhibitors market in the future.

Global Nitrification Inhibitors Market-Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players in this market incorporate competitive strategies like mergers and acquisitions to retain their market competitiveness. For instance, in February 2019, Nutrien Ltd announced the agreement to purchase 100% of the equity of Actagro, LLC, a leading manufacturer, developer and marketer of environmentally sustainable soil and plant health products and technologies. Similarly, in July 2018, Compo Expo entered into a strategic partnership with Transworld Furtichem Pvt. Ltd., to sell Compo Expo’s products NovaTec and Basfoliar in India.

