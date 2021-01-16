Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Research Report 2018 – 2025

Global Kidney Stone Management Devices is the emerging market, and it is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during the period (2018-2025).

Urolithiasis, or the process of the formation of stones in the kidney, occurs when mineral and acid salts such as calcium crystallizes to form stone-like structures within the kidney itself or parts of the urinary tract. Urolithiasis is among the most common and painful urological disorders prevalent worldwide.

The Global Kidney Stones Management Devices market is driven by several factors. One of the major drivers in this market is the increasing incidence of urolithiasis in the adult population, mostly among the old population. Nearly five million patients are diagnosed with kidney stones worldwide every year. Another major driver in the market is the growing demand for MI procedures.

Segmentation by Geography

Geographically, The US has the largest share in the market; however, the APAC region is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period because of an increase in the number of patients and the availability of relevant treatment procedures at relatively low cost as compared to the developed nations.

The Global Kidney Stones Management Devices market has vast opportunities to grow. The number of patients with urolithiasis is increasing at a high rate due to the type of lifestyle and food intake of the adult population. Global warming is also considered to be linked with the prevalence of urolithiasis among the population.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

The Lithotripters segment is the largest segment that accounts for 65 percent of the Global Kidney Stones Management Devices market. Lithotripters are equipment used to break up kidney stones. A lithotripsy machine comprises four components that include a shockwave generator, a coupling mechanism, a focusing system, and an imaging/localization unit. Lithotripsy is an MI procedure that exposes patients to a lower concentration of anesthesia. Shock waves are generated from the generator and propagate through the body with negligible dissipation of energy focused onto the area where the kidney stones have been diagnosed. Stone removal devices such as wire baskets/graspers, retrieval coils, and forceps are used to retrieve kidney stones in ureteroscopy procedures, lithotripsy, and open surgeries for extracting kidney stones.

Key market segments covered

By Product Type

• Lithotripters

• Ureteral Stents

• Stone Removal Devices

• Others

By Application

• EWSL

• PCNL

• ISWL

By Region

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

