Global Automotive 3D Printing Market Research Report 2018-2025

Global Automotive 3D Printing Market Overview:

Automotive 3D printing technology is also known as additive manufacturing that is used to produce prototypes and high speed manufacturing practices. Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers primarily use this technology use in product innovation and direct manufacturing in the future.

Automotive 3D Printing Global Automotive 3D Printing market is accounted for a market value of USD xx billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Automotive 3D Printing Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for rapid prototypes and cost effective manufacturing of automotive parts is driving the automotive 3D printing market in recent years. Flexibility in printed automotive parts with low wastage is another advantage that driving the 3D printing market in automotive industry globally.

High cost of printing technologies is leading to the pricing concerns for the manufactured parts, which is restraining the market. However increasing technologies that use cost effective procedures and materials will eliminate this restraint in the coming years.

Global Automotive 3D Printing market – Segment Analysis:

Automotive 3D printing market is segmented based on material type and end-user type.

By material the market is segmented in to polymers, metals and others. Polymers is accounted for the major market share, as it is used traditionally in the industry. Metal based printing is gaining momentum in recent years associated with improvements in the technology.

By end-user the market is segmented in to OEM and suppliers. Suppliers account for the major share globally as they supply various mass produced automotive parts and prototypes to OEMs. OEMs are increasingly utilizing 3D printers for in-house production of automotive parts for various applications such as for R&D and prototypes.

Global Automotive 3D Printing diagnostic market – Geographical analysis:

By geography the market is segmented in to Americas, Asia pacific and Europe and rest of world. Americas accounted for the major share in the market with increasing investments in the automotive 3D printing. The other regions are expected to show strong growth with increasing adoption of 3D printing.

Global Automotive 3D Printing diagnostic Market – Competitive landscape:

Automotive 3D printing market is highly consolidated with notable players such as Stratasys and 3D systems. Key players in the industry are developing new technologies and materials in 3D printing to be competitive in the market.

Target Audience:

● Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

● Service Providers/ Buyers

● Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

● Education & Research Institutes

● Research Professionals

● Emerging Companies

● Manufacturers

