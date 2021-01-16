Global Agriculture Pumps Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Agriculture Pumps market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agriculture Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Agriculture Pumps market is segmented into

Centrifugal Pump

Mixed-Flow Pump

Axial-Flow Pump

Other

Segment by Application, the Agriculture Pumps market is segmented into

Agricultural Irrigation

Domestic Water

Other

The Agriculture Pumps market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Agriculture Pumps market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Agriculture Pumps Market Share Analysis

Agriculture Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Agriculture Pumps by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Agriculture Pumps business, the date to enter into the Agriculture Pumps market, Agriculture Pumps product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Xylem

Wastecorp

Pentair

GRUNDFOS

LSM·Pumper.

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL)

Calpeda S.p.A

Cat Pumps

Commitment Reliability Innovation

TEMCO Motor Co., Ltd.

VestJet AS

