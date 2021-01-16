Global A2 Milk Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

A2 milk is cow’s milk that mostly lacks a form of β-casein proteins called A1 and instead has mostly the A2 form.

The global A2 Milk market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on A2 Milk volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall A2 Milk market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The a2 Milk Company

Freedom Nutritional

Fonterra

Vietnam Dairy Products

GCMMF (Amul)

Provilac Dairy Farms

Vedaaz Organics

Ratnawali Dairy Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid A2 Milk

Powder A2 Milk

Segment by Application

Infant Formula

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionery

Milk & Milk-based Beverages

Others

