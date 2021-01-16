COVID-19 Impact on Squid Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

This report covers market size and forecasts of Squid, including the following market information:

Global Squid Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Squid Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Squid Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Squid Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Maruha Nichiro, Grupo Nueva Pescanova, Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISSUI), Oceana Group, Thai Union Group, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Processed Squid

Fresh Squid

Based on the Application:

Retail

Food Processed

Others

