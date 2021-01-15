Watch Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Live events are supported on web browsers and on more than 650 connected devices via the Prime Video app, including compatible games consoles (PS3, PS4, Xbox One), set-top boxes and media players (such as Google Chromecast, Roku, and Apple TV), smart TVs, Blu-ray players, tablets and mobile phones running iOS or Android. Amazon devices such as the Fire TV and Fire tablet also support live sport streaming.



A three-game winning streak is nice for the Grizzlies but what’s nicer? A four-game one. The Grizzlies (5-6) will go for that Friday in their second consecutive meeting with the Timberwolves (7 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast). The Grizzlies won 118-107 in Minnesota Wednesday.

All eyes will be on Ja Morant’s status as he was upgraded to questionable on the injury report. If he plays, it’ll be his first appearance after missing eight games with a sprained ankle.

Morant’s return obviously boosts for a Grizzlies team that’s played at a .500 level without him. The Grizzlies in his absence have thrived on a slower pace, more unselfishness and defense

The Timberwolves (3-8) had a trio of 25-point scorers Wednesday in Karl-Anthony Towns, Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell. But they won’t have starter Juancho Hernangomez and Ricky Rubio as both entered the league’s health and safety protocols Thursday.

How to watch Grizzlies-Timberwolves

TV: Fox Sports Southeast is available on the following channels in Memphis: 1727 AT&T Uverse, 649-2 DirecTV, 1251 Xfinity, 811 Spectrum (Chattanooga, Knoxville, Nashville)

RADIO: 92.9 FM ESPN, 680 AM ESPN (Memphis); 1390 AM/94 FM (Jackson); 560 AM/95.9 FM (Nashville)

STREAMING: Fox Sports Go

ODDS: Timberwolves by 1.5 (betMGM)

Want to stay informed on the latest Memphis sports news? A Commercial Appeal subscription gets you unlimited access to the best inside information and updates on local sports, and the ability to tap into sports news from throughout the USA TODAY Network’s 109 local sites.

https://thedailychronicle.in/