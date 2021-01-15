Smart Inhalers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and forecast 2022

Introduction

Smart Inhalers are a part of new age digital technology which is designed to improve the disease management in the respiratory diseases. Smart Inhalers are basically the respiratory inhalers equipped with a digital sensor. The sensor tracks the data such as the dosage timing, monitors the use of the inhaler, and schedules the next dosage. Smart Inhalers can generate alerts for the daily dosage for the user using the smart devices connected to the sensors via Bluetooth. Wide variety of benefits ranging from improving medication adherence to reducing hospital admissions, which makes smart inhalers the next big thing of respiratory care segment.

Smart Inhalers market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of dry powder inhaler, and metered dose inhaler. On the basis of application, market is segmented into Asthma, COPD, and others. On the basis of end user, market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, respiratory care center, and others.

Globally the market for smart inhalers is increasing rapidly. Globally the market for Smart Inhalers is expected to grow at the rate of about 42.84% from 2016 to 2022.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the research report are Adherium, AstraZeneca, Cohero Health, GlaxoSmithKline, Gecko Health Innovations Inc., Inspiro Medical, and Propeller Health.

Study Objectives:

Ø To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

Ø To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

Ø To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, application, and end users.

Ø To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Target Audience

• Smart Inhalers service providers

• Smart Inhalers equipment manufacturers and suppliers

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

• The Smart Inhalers global market and is expected to reach $1.63 billion by 2022.

• Dry Powder Inhalers hold the largest share of the market.

• North America holds the largest market share of 65% of smart inhalers market and is anticipated to reach $888.4 million by the end of forecast period.

• Globally, Asia-Pacific the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the rate of 55.34% during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

America

• North America

Europe

Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• UK

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

Asia

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia

Middle East & Africa

