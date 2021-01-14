Global Consumer Floriculture Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2013-2025

Summary

Floriculture is a branch of horticulture addressing flower and ornamental plant cultivation and propagation of flowering plants for gardens, greenhouses, nurseries and landscapes comprising the floral industry. Floriculture crops include bedding plants, houseplants, flowering gardens and potted plants, cut cultivated greens, and cut flowers.

The global Consumer Floriculture market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Dümmen Orange

Syngenta Flowers

Finlays

Beekenkamp

Karuturi

Oserian

Selecta One

Washington Bulb

Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

Carzan Flowers

Rosebud

Kariki

Multiflora

Karen Roses

Harvest Flower

Queens Group

Ball Horticultural

Major applications as follows:

Personal Use

Gift

Conference & Activities

Others

Major Type as follows:

Cut Flowers

Bedding Plants

Potted Plants

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

