Global Big Data Security Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Big data analytics refers to a process that is used when traditional data mining and handling techniques cannot uncover the insights and meaning of the underlying data. Data that is unstructured or time-sensitive or simply very large cannot be processed by relational database engines. This type of data requires a different processing approach called big data analytics, which makes use of massive parallelism on readily-available hardware. Big data security involves various technologies to cater to the need for data privacy. Data in its raw and unstructured form has no value; it needs to be processed and properly structured in order to be utilized.

The global big data security market is expected to reach approximately USD 36.5 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 16.9%.

The market has been segmented based on technology, component, deployment, organization size, end user, and region.

By technology, the market has been divided into identity and access management, security information & event management, unified threat management, and intrusion defense systems or intrusion prevention systems. The identity and access management segment is expected to contribute significantly to the market share and be the fastest growing technology in the global big data security market. This is because identity and access management allows organizations to set up access mechanisms to prevent any unintended exposure of sensitive data, thus helping organizations meet the rigorous compliance mechanisms.

By component, the market has been divided into software and service. The software segment has further been divided into encryption, data masking, access control, security intelligence, and data governance and the service segment is divided into professional and managed services. The service component is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share and be the fastest growing with the highest CAGR during the forecast period since the service providers are gaining immense popularity in the big data security market.

By deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. Among these, the cloud deployment segment is expected to contribute to the largest market share and be the fastest growing market. This is because of the higher adoption of cloud deployment as compared to the on-premise deployment since it provides improved flexibility, low-cost deployment, and high operational efficiency.

By organization size, the market has been segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Among these, the large enterprises are expected to contribute to the largest market share since the big data security solutions are adopted by large enterprises on a high scale. The small & medium enterprises are likely to have the highest growth rate since the small & medium enterprises are increasing their focus on the improvement of its customer experience.

By end-user, the market has been sub-segmented into BFSI, travel & logistics, healthcare, government, automotive, IT & telecommunication, others. Among these, the BFSI segment is expected to generate the highest revenue and be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to the increasing amount of corporate data and customer critical information in this sector.

Key Players

The key players in the global big data security market are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (Israel), Fortinet (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), IBM Corporation (US), McAfee, LLC (US), Symantec Corporation (US), FireEye, Inc. (US), Rapid7, Inc. (US), LogRhythm, Inc. (US), Proofpoint, Inc. (US).

Global Big Data Security Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017–2023

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the big data security market

• To provide insights into factors affecting market growth

• To analyze the big data security market based on Porter’s Five Forces analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main regions and their countries—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of technology, component, deployment, organization size, end-user.

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research and development in the big data security market

Target Audience

• Investors and Consultants

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology Solution Providers

• IT Solution Providers

Key Findings

• The global big data security market is expected to reach USD 36.5 billion by 2023.

• The identity and access accounted for the largest market share in 2017, with a market value of 5.08 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. The security information and event management segment accounted for the second largest market share valued at USD 3.99 billion in 2017; it is projected to register a CAGR of 14.3%.

• The service segment accounted for the largest market value of USD 8.49 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. The software segment accounted for the second largest market in 2017, valued at USD 5.83 billion; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2%.

• The cloud deployment segment accounted for the largest market value of USD 8.80 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. The on-premise segment was the second largest market in 2017, valued at USD 5.53 billion; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3%.

• The large enterprises segment accounted for the largest market value of USD 9.06 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. The small & medium enterprises (SME) segment accounted for the second largest market in 2017, valued at USD 5.27 billion; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9%.

• The BFSI segment accounted for the largest market value of USD 3.34 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The healthcare segment was the second largest market in 2017, valued at USD 2.76 billion; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9%.

• The market in North America is projected to be the largest during the assessment period, followed by Europe. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Big Data Security Market, Estimation and Forecast

North America is expected to be the largest revenue generating market for the global big data security market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing number of vendors and organizations establishing their large operation base and customers in this region. Additionally, this region has developed economic countries present and are the early adopter of the big data technology. Europe accounts for the second position in the big data security market due to the increased investments in big data security and providing security infrastructure for SMEs. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market registering a CAGR of 19.1% owing to the significant growth opportunities for the new vendors.

The report also offers a brief country-level analysis for the various regional markets.

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

