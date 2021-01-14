How to Watch Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Live, Pacers vs Trail Blazers & More NBA Games January 14, 2021

Heat Vs 76ers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H and Prediction, Here’s a look at the Heat vs 76ers live stream details and team news ahead of their NBA regular season clash at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, January 14.

The Miami Heat will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, January 14. The NBA regular-season game between the two Eastern Conference sides is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, January 14 at 7:00 pm ET). Here’s a look at the Heat vs 76ers team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently in third place on the Eastern Conference table. Doc Rivers’ side have won seven out of their opening 10 games so far but have now lost two on the trot. The defeats have come mainly due to injuries to key players but either way, the Sixers will be hoping to get back to winning ways with a win on Thursday night.

On the other hand, the Miami Heat are in seventh place on the Conference table with four wins and four defeats from their opening eight games of the NBA season. Erik Spoelstra’s side recorded a close victory against the Washington Wizards on Saturday and will be hoping to improve on their away record on Thursday.

Heat vs 76ers team news, injuries and suspensions

For the Heat, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic are ruled out of the clash against the Sixers. Kelly Olynyk and Gabe Vincent are listed as probable. Centre Mayers Leonard is questionable for the game on Thursday.

For the Sixers, Shake Milton and Mike Scott are ruled out for the game. Seth Curry and Furkan Korkmaz are also out. Ben Simmons is expected to return to the line-up on Thursday.

Heat vs 76ers prediction and H2H record

The Heat vs 76ers H2H record makes for interesting reading. The Heat still hold the H2H advantage in this fixture with 64 wins while the 76ers have come out victorious in 60 games. Given the injury woes for the Heat, our prediction is a win for the Sixers.

NBA live stream: How to watch Heat vs 76ers live?

In the USA, the Heat vs 76ers live stream will be available on YouTube TV, Sling TV and fuboTV. However, the live broadcast of the NBA game will not be available in India. Fans in India will have to purchase an NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

https://thedailychronicle.in/