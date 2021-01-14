Global Earphone & Headphone Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Earphones & Headphones Market presents promising growth prospects and expected to have an upward trend over the forecast period 2019-2025. Rapid globalization and the rising number of mass media channels have made the millennial generation aware of a wide range of cultures and music genres, thereby boosting the demand for new devices in the market. The growing popularity and adoption of smartphones, tablets, laptops, portable music players, and other mobile devices are expected to propel the demand. Moreover, the increasing adoption of earphones & headphones during a workout is primarily projected to boost the earphones & headphones market growth. Further, advancement in the field of audio technology, noise cancellation, wireless connectivity, and advanced features is anticipated to fuel their demand over the forecast period. The changing consumer preferences, increasing awareness about a wide range of cultures and music genres and technological advancements fuel development in the global earphones & headphones market.

Wired Earphones & Headphones segment holds the largest market share of the entire earphone & headphone market during the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the global earphone & headphone market is segmented into Wired and wireless earphones & headphones. In 2017, wired technology segment leads the global market with maximum share and is anticipated to witness modest growth over the forecast period. However it is expected to change over the next few years, the wireless segment is anticipated to witness bullish growth over the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the overall earphone & headphone market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period. Introduction of new technologies, increasing penetration of mobile phones, changing consumer pattern and increased R&D expenditure by manufacturers are expected to boost demand for earphones & headphones across the globe.

Global Earphones & Headphones Market: Competitive Dynamics

There are more than 3,000 companies engaged in manufacturing of earphones & headphones. Companies such as BRAGI GmbH, LG Electronics Inc., Sennheiser Electronic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Beats Electronics, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., JABRA Corporation, Bose Corporation, Skullcandy Inc., Mi, JBL, Boat-LifeStyle, Philips, and Panasonic Corporation are the leading player of global headphones & earphones market across the globe.

Scope of the Report

By Type

In-Ear

On-Ear

Over-Ear

By Technology

Wired Earphones & headphones

Wireless earphones & headphones

By Application

Music & Entertainment

Sports & Fitness

Gaming & VR

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Global Earphones & headphones market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

MEA

Latin America

