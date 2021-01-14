Global Smoked Salmon Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Smoked Salmon is a preparation of salmon, typically a fillet that has been cured and hot or cold smoked.

Scope of the Report:

The global Smoked Salmon market is classified into Hot Smoking and Cold Smoking. Cold smoking makes up large percentage with 66.74% in 2018. By application, it is segmented into Food Service Sector and Retail Sector. Retail Sector accounts for 66.45% in 2018, which indicates most smoked salmon are sold by retailers. By the end of 2025, this figure will increase to 67.48%.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Smoked Salmon is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 12100 million US$ in 2024, from 9530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Smoked Salmon in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Marine Harvest

Labeyrie

Lerøy Seafood

Suempol

Thai Union Frozen Products (Meralliance)

Young’s Seafood

Salmar

Delpeyrat

Norvelita

Cooke Aquaculture

Norway Royal Salmon ASA

UBAGO GROUP MARE, S.L

Martiko

Multiexport Foods

Grieg Seafood

Gottfried Friedrichs

ACME Smoked Fish

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vac/Vacuum Packing

Vac/Vacuum Packing Covered With Cardboard Envelope

Canned Packaging

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Service Sector

Retail Sector

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Smoked Salmon product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Smoked Salmon, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Smoked Salmon in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Smoked Salmon competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Smoked Salmon breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Smoked Salmon market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smoked Salmon sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

