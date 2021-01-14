Global Automotive Energy Recovery Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026

Automotive Energy Recovery market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Energy Recovery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Robert Bosch

Continental AG

Autoliv

Hyundai Mobis

Honeywell International

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,

Cummins

Tenneco

Faurecia

BorgWarner

IHI Corporation

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Maxwell Technologies

Skleton Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Regenerative Braking System

Turbocharger

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

Market segment by Application, split into

Two-Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

