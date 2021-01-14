Global Automotive Energy Recovery Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026

Automotive Energy Recovery market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Energy Recovery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Robert Bosch
Continental AG
Autoliv
Hyundai Mobis
Honeywell International
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,
Cummins
Tenneco
Faurecia
BorgWarner
IHI Corporation
Rheinmetall Automotive AG
Hitachi Automotive Systems
Maxwell Technologies
Skleton Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Regenerative Braking System
Turbocharger
Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)
Market segment by Application, split into
Two-Wheelers
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America