Application Gateway Market Future Growth, Development, Revenue and Top Key Players Analysis

Application gateway is a technology that provides additional security through firewalls and provides traffic for computers on a network. It is also known as application proxy or application-level proxy. It accepts requests from multiple domain sites and manages traffic to web applications. The global application gateway market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains invaluable insights and in-depth research on the industry and estimations for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the market are noted.

Market Scope

The global application gateway market was valued at USD 1.65 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Major drivers of the market are demand for secure networks, frequency of application-layer attacks, and security concerns among enterprises. The rise of small and medium enterprises owing to encouragement given by nations for boosting the economy and initiatives by governments for adapting to the growing digitization can bode well for the market. Security solutions for protection against phishing attacks and proliferation of employees employing mobile devices are expected to influence the market growth. Adoption of artificial intelligence, internet-of-things (IoT), and software-defined network architecture can lead to tougher encryptions on application gateways for protecting websites from malicious attacks.

Segmentation

The global application gateway market has been segmented by component, organization size, and vertical.

By component, the global application gateway market has been divided into solution and service. The service segment has been sub-segmented into integration and deployment, consulting, and support and maintenance.

Based on organization size, the global application gateway market has been divided into small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

On the basis of vertical, the global application gateway market has been divided into healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, government, retail, and others. The BFSI segment is likely to generate revenues for the market owing to emergence of blue-chip companies, investments by venture capital firms, and growth of financial organizations. New facilities of internet banking, mobile banking, and smart banking can beckon a huge demand for application gateways.

Regional Analysis

The global application gateway market has been analyzed for five regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

North America accounted for the largest market share due to the ever-rising number of cyber attacks and the increasing need for data security by the large and SMEs. The US leads the market in North America followed by Canada and Mexico due to the early adoption of latest technology, adherence to protocols and standards, and the growing need for effective management of IT risk and compliance monitoring.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market during the review period. The rising proliferation of the Internet, reliance of customers on websites for information, and migration of enterprises to cloud-based infrastructure have increased the number of risks and increased the possibility of cyberattacks.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market within the global application gateway market during the forecast period. The market is likely to thrive in countries of China and Japan are expected to increase at a fast pace in the coming years.

Competitive Outlook

Palo Alto Networks, Inc., SAP SE, Forcepoint, F5 Networks Inc, Akamai, Kemp Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Orange S.A., Zscaler, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Citrix Systems, Inc, Aculab, Avi Networks, Snapt, and Imperva are key players of the global application gateway market.

