Robot Operating System Market Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis

Market Analysis

The robot operating system market is projected to reach USD 276 million at a healthy 10.91% CAGR between 2018- 2023, as per the new Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Robot operating system or ROS is a robotic middleware that runs on various operating systems like Windows and Linux. Communication in these operating systems is performed over different protocols like internet protocol (IP) and transmission control protocol (TCP). Commercial (portable and stationary robots ) and industrial (linear robots, Cartesian robots, articulated robots, SCARA, and others) are the different types of robot operating systems that have wide applications in logistics, rubber, and plastics, food and packaging, electronics, agriculture, retail, aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, among others. This framework comprises conventions, libraries, and tools needed to develop the algorithm or code for robots. It is crucial to a robot’s functioning as it enables developers in making a robot that is based as per their needs.

Various factors are fuelling the demand for the robot operating system market. Such factors, as revealed by the new MRFR analysis, include growing industrialization, rising adoption of automation among SMEs and large enterprises, developments in IoT, increasing automation robots, and significant technological developments in AI.

On the contrary, security issues and the COVID-19 impact are factors that may limit the global robot operating system market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The robotics operating system (ROS) market is bifurcated on the basis of vertical and type.

By type, the global robot operating system industry is segmented into commercial and industrial. The commercial segment is again segmented into portable and stationary robots. The industrial robots segment is again segmented into linear robots, Cartesian robots, articulated robots, SCARA, and others.

By vertical, the global robot operating system market is segmented into logistics, rubber and plastics, food and packaging, electronics, agriculture, retail, aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, among others.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global robot operating system market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will lead the market over the forecast period. Growing research and development of robotics, coupled with the high & early adoption of robot operating systems are adding to the global robot operating system market growth in the region. The US, Canada, and Mexico have the utmost share in the market.

The global robot operating system market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Significant adoption of industry 4.0, increasing deployment of MES automation and PLC solutions by the automotive industry, and rising adoption of connected devices and the internet of things are adding to the global robot operating system market growth in the region.

The global robot operating system market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Growing adoption of automation by the manufacturing industries, the presence of some key players, and rapid industrialization are adding to the global robot operating system market growth in the region. China, South Korea, Singapore, India, and Australia have the utmost share in the market.

The global robot operating system market in the Rest of the World is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading contenders profiled in the global robot operating system market report include Rethink Robotics, Cyberbotics Ltd, Clearpath Robotics, Husarion, Inc., Omron Corporation, iRobot Technologies, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, ABB Ltd, and Microsoft Corporation. Industry players have incorporated strategies such as mergers, new product launches, acquisitions, alliances, among others, to stay at the forefront.

